Lavrov says lasting peace requires patience beyond Trump’s approach
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that while US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end conflicts are commendable, achieving durable peace requires more careful and patient measures.
Speaking at an event hosted by Franco-Russian Dialogue in Moscow, Lavrov declined to comment on Trump’s specific Ukraine peace plan, citing mixed responses from Kyiv. He stated, "It is difficult for me to comment on such speculations. We remain in a position where, of course, a diplomatic settlement is preferable."
Lavrov criticized US foreign policy for attempting to impose its influence globally, adding, "Now we are all witnessing something approaching chaos in international trade and investment."
He acknowledged Trump’s claim of having ended eight wars but suggested these measures only temporarily halted hostilities rather than addressing underlying causes. Lavrov emphasized, "The desire to immediately stop the bloodshed deserves every encouragement.
But in order to resolve this in the long term, much more painstaking, patient, and non-fussy initiatives are needed."
The minister also questioned Europe’s approach toward Russia, asking how it could simultaneously portray Russia as weak while fearing a potential attack: "How can you fear us, if in your opinion we cannot defeat even Ukraine, and Europe has several times bigger population than Russia?"
On the issue of Ukraine receiving 100 Rafale fighter jets from France, Lavrov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also signed a 100-year agreement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, adding, "I think he likes the number 100."
Regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about possibly joining BRICS, Lavrov expressed doubt about support from current members, saying, "I don't think there is a consensus in the BRICS or that even the majority of the BRICS members will be happy to see France with the positions it occupies in the global economy, politics, and finance."
