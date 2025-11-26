403
Lebanon prepares for possible Israeli escalation—PM
(MENAFN) According to reports, Lebanon is facing a “war of attrition” and is preparing for possible escalation from Israel, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Tuesday, urging the country to take all necessary precautions.
Speaking at a press conference after visiting Beirut Port, Salam stated, “We are in a war whose pace is escalating and has taken the form of a one-sided war of attrition by Israel.” He added that Lebanon will seek to mobilize more Arab and international support to stop these attacks and push for an Israeli withdrawal.
The remarks follow a deadly airstrike on Sunday targeting senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Tabatabai in southern Beirut, which killed five people and injured 28 others. Tensions have risen in southern Lebanon in recent weeks as the Israeli military has intensified near-daily air raids, claiming to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.
During his visit to Beirut Port, Salam described the facility as “the memory and future of the city.” He emphasized the government’s commitment to Lebanon’s economic recovery, stating that a crucial part of this effort is the development and modernization of Beirut Port to position Lebanon on regional transportation routes.
Salam noted that last week the government reached an agreement with the World Bank to conduct a study on transportation links between Lebanon and neighboring countries, including seaports, airports, and land routes. He highlighted that Lebanon’s railway sector has remained inactive since the civil war of the 1970s and 1980s, despite its historical importance in connecting cities and facilitating trade.
Large parts of Beirut Port remain in ruins five years after the August 2020 explosion, which killed more than 220 people and injured 7,000. Investigations into the causes and accountability for the blast are still ongoing.
