Radiotherapy Market Size Expected To Surpass USD 14.76 Billion By 2034

Radiotherapy Market Regional Insights

North America Radiotherapy Market

North America held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to a shift towards non-surgical options, increased healthcare spending, expanding access to care, rising awareness & demand, technological advancements, and rising cancer rates in the region. In the United States, radiation oncology residency programs follow a preliminary year.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 16640 radiation therapists in the U.S. North America saw increased rates of cancer and technological advancements, with external-beam radiation therapy. Key technological advancements like RefleXion Medical's clinical study for biology-guided radiotherapy and the acquisition of Oncospace by Sun Nuclear to leverage AI solutions contribute to the market growth.

How Big is the U.S. Radiotherapy Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. radiotherapy market size is valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 4.19 billion by 2034, expanding at a solid CAGR of 6.51% from 2025 to 2034.

Robust Innovation Ecosystem: Boost the U.S. Market

The regulatory environment, particularly the FDA's framework for medical devices, further facilitates timely approval and market entry of novel treatments.

Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period because of the cloud-based solutions, increased awareness, specialized care, emerging economies, cost reduction & infrastructure, and technological advancements in the region. Most of the hospitals for radiation therapy in India are ISO, NABH, NABL, and CAP-accredited and recognized by DSIR.

With the growing prevalence of cancer and increasing healthcare expenditure, with government initiatives and support, the adoption of radiotherapy has increased in Asia. The growing focus on technological advancements and preference for ambulatory care centers

Two-Dimensional Radiotherapy: Rapid Trend in the China

China dominates the regional market, due to its rapid shift from basic two-dimensional radiotherapy to more advanced modalities such as Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), and Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), driven by both government support and rising demand for higher-quality cancer care.

Favorable reimbursement reforms and broader health insurance coverage are also helping to reduce the out-of-pocket burden on patients, encouraging more widespread utilization of radiotherapy. Compared to other nations in the Asia Pacific, such as India, Japan, and Australia, China's combination of high patient volume, expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing technological adoption, and state-led investment gives it a substantial edge in the regional radiotherapy market.

Radiotherapy Market Segmentation Insights:

Type Insights

Which Type Dominates the Radiotherapy Market?

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT) dominated the market in 2024. It uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells, reaching deep into the body and affecting both cancerous and healthy cells. Each EBRT session typically lasts about 10 to 30 minutes, with most time spent on patient positioning.

In January 2025, the initiation of the BIOGUIDE-X2 clinical study to expand indications for SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center, a research partner with Georgetown's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, was announced by Reflexion Medical, an external-beam theragnostic oncology company.



The internal radiation therapy segment is expected to gain a significant market share from 2025 to 2034. It delivers large amounts of radiation directly to tumors, sparing healthy tissue and reducing hospital visits with shorter treatment durations and higher precision in targeting cancer cells.

In August 2025, two new radiation therapy devices, the Halcyon Hypersight and TrueBeam linear accelerators, were introduced by Konkuk University Medical Center. TrueBeam is a radiation therapy device that can treat cancer without surgery. The imaging radiation dose improves the contrast resolution is improved and reduced by half, enabling accurate targeting of tumors.



End-user Insights

What Made the Hospitals & Clinics Lead the Radiotherapy Market?

The hospitals & clinics segment led the market during 2024. Radiation therapy is used to treat cancer and ease cancer symptoms. Radiation therapy is used in hospitals for cancer treatment. This treatment uses beams of intense energy to kill cancer cells. Radiation therapy mostly uses X-rays. The benefits of hospitals & clinics include reduced waiting times, comprehensive medical care, cost savings, quality of care, convenience, and accessibility. Hospital management systems digitize and centralize operations, improving efficiency and patient care.

In June 2025, the development of a specialized cancer block at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospitals and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Visakhapatnam was announced by ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Center (TMC). This initiative was driven by the ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, focuses on hematolymphoid and pediatric cancers and is poised to become one of the most innovative cancer care facilities in eastern India.



The specialty cancer centers segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The purpose of specialty cancer centers includes screening & prevention, research, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, social/emotional support, and survivorship programs. Additionally, cancer centers provide many psychological support services to help patients and their loved ones deal with the disease and its treatment. NCI-designated cancer centers meet standards for cancer prevention, clinical services, or research as determined by the NCI.

In August 2025, Siddipet's first super specialty cancer center, offering comprehensive cancer treatment locally to patients who previously had to travel to Hyderabad for advanced care, was CION Cancer Clinics. This new facility is a part of CION's expanding distributed care model and is staffed by a team of over 15 oncologists across radiation, medical, and surgical specialties. It delivers a full range of services, including nutrition counselling, psycho-oncology, genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, bone marrow transplants, cancer surgery, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy.



Radiotherapy Market Top Companies



Nordion Inc.: A leading supplier of medical-grade Cobalt-60 sources, which are used for radiation therapy, including stereotactic radiosurgery.



Accuray Incorporated: Develops and manufactures radiation therapy systems like the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms for treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT).



iCAD Inc.: Offers the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System, a non-invasive technology that delivers low-energy radiation for targeted cancer treatment.



Siemens Healthineers AG: Provides medical imaging systems, including CT and MRI scanners, and software solutions for radiation therapy planning and delivery. The company also acquired Varian Medical Systems.



Isoray, Inc. (now Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.): Specializes in internal radiation therapy using Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are small radioactive implants used to treat certain cancers.



MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.: Manufactures and sells compact proton therapy systems, which use proton beams for more targeted cancer treatment, reducing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.



Becton, Dickinson, and Company: A medical technology company that primarily provides surgical supplies, diagnostics, and devices for medication delivery, with no major offering in the core field of radiotherapy equipment.



Ion Beam Applications SA: A global leader in proton therapy, providing a range of systems from full-scale centers to single-room solutions, as well as dosimetry and particle accelerators.



Elekta AB: A Swedish company that develops and manufactures linear accelerators, brachytherapy solutions, and radiosurgery equipment for treating cancer and brain disorders.



Eckert & Ziegler Group: A provider of isotope technology for medical applications, including brachytherapy seeds and accessories for radiation therapy.



Varian Medical Systems: A major developer of linear accelerators, software for cancer clinics, proton therapy systems, and adaptive therapy solutions (now part of Siemens Healthineers).



RefleXion: Developed SCINTIX Biology-Guided Radiotherapy (BgRT), which uses signals from cancer cells to track and guide the delivery of radiation in real time.



NTP Isotopes: A global supplier of medical radioisotopes and related nuclear products used in nuclear medicine, including radiopharmaceutical therapy.

Mitsubishi Electric: Offers particle therapy systems, including proton and carbon-ion therapy equipment, as well as a multi-function irradiation nozzle for enhanced beam delivery.



Recent Developments



In October 2025, the launch of the High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Unit was announced by ShardaCare Healthcity. This technology goal to deliver patient-centric, precision-driven cancer care through cutting-edge innovation.

In September 2025, the All-in-One radiotherapy solution with advanced capabilities designed to set a new standard in cancer care, the introduction of the Accuracy Stellar Solution was announced by Accuracy Incorporated. In April 2025, a new stem cell research project to improve healing for patients suffering from severe radiation skin injuries was launched by the IAEA. For patients suffering from radiation damage to their skin, the path to healing may be painful and long. This new coordinated research project (CRP) explores the use of specific types of stem cells in developing regenerative therapies for severe radiation-injured skin injuries.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy Systemic Radiation Therapy



By End-user



Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Cancer Centers Others



By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East & Africa



