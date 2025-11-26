Shot By Kasab At 9, Devika Rotawan Says Pakistan Still Hasn't Paid For 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists unleashed one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history. Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured as gunmen targeted Mumbai's CST railway station, Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, and other public locations. Among the thousands present at CST that night was nine-year-old Devika Rotawan, who would go on to become the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, the only attacker captured alive.

Seventeen years later, Devika spoke to Asianet Newsable English's Heena Sharma, recalling the trauma, courage, and the long battle her family has fought-emotionally, financially, and legally.

“I was only nine years and eleven months old...”

Devika remembers the confusion and terror of that moment vividly:

“I was very scared that night. I was only nine years and eleven months old then. What is terrorism at that age? We don't understand terrorism, firing bullets.”

She recalls seeing a terrorist firing indiscriminately with no remorse:

“He (Kasab) had a big gun in his hand and he was getting pleasure by killing people. When I saw that at that age, it is still engraved in my mind in the same way. I have never been able to forget it, nor will I ever be able to forget it even if I want to.”

But she also says that the fear of that night eventually transformed into resilience:

“That fear, that pain that night was very different for me and as scared as I was that night, I am not scared after that. I have made that fear my courage."

“I owe it to my family and the officers...”

When asked where that courage came from, especially while testifying against Ajmal Kasab at such a young age, she reflects:

“First of all, I owe it to my family, and before that, I'll give credit to the army officers, all the officers... So, I got that inspiration and courage from all of them.”

Her personal history made the trauma even heavier. Before 26/11, Devika had already lost her mother. Then came the terror attack:

“First, my mother's death, then the second, I got shot, and then I saw terrorism. So, the courage that came from within me was that I have to punish whoever is killing so many people... we will face them bravely.”

The Night CST Turned Into a Battlefield

Devika recounts how she, her father, and brother were waiting at platform 12–13 when chaos erupted:

“Suddenly a bomb exploded. The sound of the bomb blast was very loud. I couldn't understand what had happened. Then we saw people dropping their bags and running. Then suddenly, gunfire erupted.”

What she saw next still lives in her mind:

“Blood was coming from someone's hand, someone's leg, someone's head, someone's stomach... In movies I see gunfire... but real life is very different. It's terrifying, and it's such a dark night that I'll never be able to get myself out of the mind.”

While trying to escape, she was shot in the leg:

“As I tried to run away from my father, a bullet grazed my leg. Then I saw a man with a huge gun, firing indiscriminately... It seemed as if he was enjoying killing us, everyone.”

45 Days in Hospital and Six Surgeries

Devika was taken to two hospitals before finally being operated upon:

“I was shot on November 26th. The bullet was removed from my leg on November 27th.”

All medical expenses were covered by the government, she says. But the emotional toll was far greater:

“My father testified before me, and then I did... If I had wanted, I could have stayed home crying... but I turned it into my courage.”

Justice Against Kasab Was Only 'Partial'

Devika remembers the morning of 21 November 2012 when Kasab was hanged:

“I got the first call in the morning from a police officer saying, 'Son, you've won!'... But then it occurred to me that Kasab was just a mosquito.”

For her, true justice lies beyond Kasab:

“Those who are still perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan, those who are creating and supporting people like Kasab...when that ends, I will get complete justice.”

Sixteen Years to Get a House

Despite being one of the youngest witnesses in the case, Devika had to fight for her rehabilitation benefits:

“I haven't gotten everything. If I've gotten anything, I've fought for it... It took me sixteen years to get this house.”

She credits the judiciary-not politicians:

“Everyone said, 'Yes son, we'll do it for you,' but no one did anything... Finally, when I reached the court, something happened.”

Her family suffered massively financially:

“Papa's business closed down... My brother got an infection... People nicknamed me Kasab... many problems we have faced in these 17 years.”

Today, she still suffers physical pain:

“I still have pain... in the cold it hurts a lot and sometimes it gets swollen.”

On the Extradition of Tahawwur Rana

Devika welcomed the arrest and extradition of a key 26/11 conspirator, Tahawwur Rana:

“I'm very happy that Tahawwur Rana has finally been brought to India... but I'm still waiting.”

She now wonders why updates have stopped:

“There's still no news... where all the information has suddenly disappeared and what has happened?”

For her, this is only the beginning:

“We still have to show Pakistan what we can do.”

Every New Attack Takes Her Back to 26/11

Whether it's Red Fort, Delhi, or Pahalgam, every terror incident becomes a trigger:

“Whenever I hear about that incident... I get drawn back to that... That bomb blast starts echoing in my ears.”

She says only a victim understands the lasting trauma:

“What happens to a person... Only he knows the pain.”

Her Mission: Fight Terror and Inspire Courage

Today, Devika speaks at events, urging citizens to stand up and speak out:

“If there's a crime going on somewhere... raise your voice... If you don't stand up for someone, no one will.”

She believes courage exists within everyone:

“We let fear overpower us... we need to not let that fear take over and face it boldly.”

She wants every citizen to carry the spirit of Tukaram Omble-the officer who confronted Kasab with only a lathi:

“The passion and courage he possessed should be found in everyone.”

The Road Ahead

Devika plans to deepen her work in public awareness:

“My motive in future is also that I should join social work soon... make people aware that courage is your biggest power.”

Seventeen years after 26/11, the girl who once lay bleeding on a railway platform is fighting her war with strength, clarity, and an unbroken will.

Her message is simple:

Terror may wound a body-but courage can defeat fear forever.