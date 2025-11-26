Inside PHOTOS Of Yami Gautam's Luxurious Yet Serene Mumbai Apartment

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's Bandra home reflects their love for nature and minimalist luxury. Filled with greenery, warm lighting and elegant woodwork, the couple's Mumbai apartment offers a serene, spacious and tasteful living space

The couple, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who married in June 2021, have since settled into a luxury apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai.

They have often been seen sharing moments from their daily life at home, giving followers a look at the natural and serene atmosphere they have created.

Their residence is said to reflect their fondness for nature, with greenery becoming a defining feature across most parts of the home.

Images shared online show plants and herbs placed in multiple corners, suggesting that the couple prefers a refreshing and breathable indoor setting.

Their spacious balcony reportedly stands out because it is surrounded by plants, creating a soothing, garden-like extension to their living area.

The apartment appears to follow a minimalist design approach, maintaining open spaces and avoiding clutter while still looking refined.

Lighting within the home seems to have been planned to highlight textures, colours and the overall natural theme, giving the interiors a warm tone.

Their choice of intricate wooden furniture is said to complement the green décor, adding depth and quiet sophistication to the space.

Yami's specially designed dressing room, known for its ample lighting and space, completes the apartment's blend of comfort, functionality and understated luxury.