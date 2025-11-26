Looking For A Cheap CNG Car? Here Are The Top 3 Budget-Friendly Options
With rising petrol and diesel prices, many are looking for affordable CNG cars. This article provides info on three popular and high-mileage CNG car options: Maruti Swift, Tata Tigor, and Maruti Wagon R.
Many people are currently eager to buy affordable cars. With petrol and diesel car prices soaring, people have expressed a desire to get CNG cars.
The Swift is doing well in the market. The price of this car starts from ₹8,03,100. According to media reports, this car gives a mileage of up to 31.12 km/kg.
The price of the Tata Tigor's CNG model is between ₹7,13,590 and ₹8,63,690. Both are ex-showroom prices. This car runs up to 26.49 km/kg.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is extremely popular among the middle class. Its price starts from ₹5,88,900. This car gives a mileage of 34.05 km/kg.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is set at ₹7,16,684. This car gives an average mileage of 27.5 km. You can buy this car at a very low price.
