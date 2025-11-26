Loco Bear Treats Thrill-Seekers With An Exclusive Early Bird Offer' This UAE National Day

Early walk-ins will be rewarded with an extra 54 percent credit to double the fun

Dubai, November 25 2025: Loco Bear, Dubai's ultimate indoor entertainment destination located at Al Quoz 2, is turning thrill into a celebration with a first-come-first-served offer on the 54th UAE National Day.

On December 2, the first 54 walk-in adventurers will enjoy a massive 54 percent bonus on their credits, when they recharge with a minimum of just 250 credits. It's a day to make every moment count with friends and family - while enjoying a deal that doesn't come around every day!

Experience over 10 attractions for a non-stop surge of excitement. From thrilling Laser Tag Battles and soaring Trampoline Jumps to Immersive VR Games, exciting Hyper Bowling, fun-filled Arcade Games and dedicated Soft Play Areas for younger adventurers - there is something for everyone. Take on the adrenaline-pumping Ninja Obstacle Course or test your skills across seven unique Climbing Walls, it's your call to step into the world of endless excitement and unforgettable fun.

Don't miss out on the key details before you rush in:



Offer is valid only on December 2.

Available exclusively for walk-in guests and not applicable for online purchases.

Applicable on recharges of 250 credits and above.

Limited to the first 54 recharges of the day. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or combo.

Be among the first to step in, grab the offer, and celebrate National Day with an adrenaline filled- experience at Dubai's top indoor entertainment destination.

For bookings, visit or call 054 2669357 for more information.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 730 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 7:58:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: OMEGA Celebrates the Planet Ocean in Miami with Glen Powell