Fia President Hails Qatar's Key Role In F1 And Future Of Motorsport

Ben Sulayem says Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix reaffirms FIA confidence in Middle East and region's important part in championship's calendar

Dubai, UAE, 25th November, 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix is set to deliver another perfect example of the Middle East's importance to the championship, and the future of motorsport, as the drivers' title race heads for a big climax.

Sunday's penultimate round of this year's F1 championship arrives with Lusail International Circuit now building on the key role it plays in developing future talent in support of the FIA's drive to broaden access to motorsport.

Through the expansion of FIA karting programmes, the Formula 4 Middle East Championship, and investment in training for officials and volunteers, Qatar provides young drivers and aspiring motorsport professionals with a clear and affordable pathway to reach the highest levels.

'The Qatar Grand Prix is more than a race - it is a symbol of the country's ambition, not only to host but to grow motorsport from the grassroots to the global stage,' said Ben Sulayem.

'Lusail International Circuit stands not just as a world-class venue for Formula 1, but as a testament to our collective vision: combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and a long-term commitment to the sport.

'As we look to the future, this Grand Prix reaffirms our confidence in the Middle East and the important part the region plays in the championship's calendar, building a passionate fan base and promoting inclusivity within the sport. This is central to the FIA's strategy for motorsport growth and development.'

Since making its Formula 1 debut in 2021, Lusail International Circuit has become a key stop on the championship calendar, featuring a flowing 16‐corner layout and multiple overtaking zones that make it ideal for close, competitive racing.

The circuit's impressive floodlighting provides one of F1's most visually striking night races, complemented by the new state-of-the-art facilities added during the 5.38 km track's renovation two years ago to improve the experience for drivers and spectators.

The upgrades, including a 402m pit lane with 50 garages, new race-control, media and medical centre, advanced lighting, and 2.5 km of FIA-approved debris fencing, highlight the circuit's emphasis on innovation and its dedication to upholding the highest FIA safety and technical standards.

The FIA is committed to increasing accessibility and diversity across motorsport, ensuring equal opportunities for equal talent, with its global grassroots programme crucial to ensuring the continued success of the sport in the Middle East.

An important part of this is the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, founded by Ben Sulayem in 2020. This year's edition of the event, staged at Lusail last month by Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), was a major success attracting more than 170 drivers from 18 countries from across the region.

Ben Sulayem has a close affinity with Qatar and its tradition in motorsport, having won the country's round of the FIA Middle East Rally championship nine times between 1988 and 2002.

Ahead of last year's Grand Prix, he met with Qatar's Prime Minister His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Minister of Sports and Youth, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani to discuss the country's key role in global motorsport.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 8:24:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

