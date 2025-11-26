Capital Markets Day of the future Luotea Plc and Lassila & Tikanoja Plc today, 26 November

Lassila & Tikanoja plc (the“ Company”) announced on 7 August 2025 the approval of a demerger plan, according to which, the Company's circular economy business area will be transferred to a new independent company to be incorporated and named Lassila & Tikanoja Plc (the“ New Lassila & Tikanoja”). The Company would retain its facility services businesses and is proposed to be re-named Luotea Plc (“ Luotea”) in connection with the demerger.

The Company hosts a Capital Markets Day focusing on the New Lassila & Tikanoja and Luotea today, Wednesday 26 November 2025. The event and the live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. EET. The Capital Markets Day will take place at Flik Studios in Sanomatalo (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki). The language of the event and all related materials will be English.

The New Lassila & Tikanoja is planned to be created in the partial demerger of the Company, whereby the Company's circular economy business area would become an independent listed company, whose shares would be applied to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Simultaneously, the Company would retain its current Facility Services Finland and Facility Services Sweden business areas, forming Luotea.

At the Capital Markets Day, themes such as the New Lassila & Tikanoja's and Luotea's end markets, business prospects, strategies, and mid-term financial targets will be covered. The event will also showcase the New Lassila & Tikanoja's and Luotea's services and cover the offerings and solutions of both companies.

The Company published a demerger and listing prospectus on 20 November 2025, which contains more detailed information on the New Lassila & Tikanoja, its shares, and the proposed demerger. Prospective investors should acquaint themselves with the English language translation of the prospectus available at The extraordinary general meeting resolving on the demerger will be held on 4 December 2025.

About future Luotea

“The name Luotea stands for reliability, trust and bold direction - steering. And that's what we're ready for.”, says Antti Niitynpää, CEO of Luotea, as of the completion of the demerger.

Luotea will focus on facility services and provide comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings. Luotea is shaping a future where energy efficiency, smart technologies, and data-driven management enhance the value of properties and improve everyday life for their users. Its services include property maintenance, technical and expert services, as well as cleaning and support services.

Strategy and key strengths of Luotea

Large and resilient growth markets

Luotea is well-positioned in the stable property services market. Luotea's target market size is approximately EUR 12.2 billion, comprising EUR 6 billion in Finland and EUR 6.2 billion in Sweden. The target market is expected to have an annual growth rate of about 4 per cent. The key drivers of the market growth include increased regulation, emphasis on sustainability, automation and growing trend of outsourcing.

Strong position with differentiated spearhead offerings

Luotea is one of the leading players in all its segments, distinguished by its differentiated spearhead offering. The spearhead products consist of data-driven optimised services, energy management systems and sustainability consulting. These are the spearheads for Luotea's growth in both new and existing customer relationships, offering cross-selling opportunities and increased demand for the core business services.

Diversified and sticky customers with repositioned contract portfolio

Luotea has a broad and diverse customer base of over 6,000 clients with a low turnover rate. Over the past three years, the optimisation of its contract portfolio has significantly increased the proportion of high-profitability contracts, providing a healthy base for future expansion.

Margin expansion through an improved operating model

In recent years, Luotea has improved its profitability in cleaning and property maintenance services in Finland and still holds significant potential for further enhancement. Luotea has a proven operating model that has already delivered strong results in Finland, and which has also been implemented in Sweden to the extent applicable.

High cash generation through contracted business model

Long-term contracts ensure stable revenue due to re-occurring nature, providing predictable and robust financial profile while reducing customer churn. In addition, efficient capital utilisation and low investment requirements ensure strong cash conversion.

Substantial growth potential in Finland and Sweden

With a diverse customer base and extensive coverage, Luotea is well-positioned to leverage cross-selling opportunities and expand into new segments. In addition, the future outsourcing needs of the public sector create additional growth potential.

Luotea's financial targets and dividend policy



Average annual organic revenue growth of 4–5% in the mid-term

Adjusted EBITA margin exceeding 5% in the mid-term

Operating free cash flow of over 90% of EBITA in the mid-term Dividend payout at least 50% of net profit

Certain preliminary unaudited illustrative financial information of Luotea

The figures presented below are based on the L&T Group's segment reporting for the period between 1 October 2024 and 30 September 2025. The reconciliation of alternative performance measures is provided in Appendix 1 of this release.