Capital Markets Day Of The Future Luotea Plc And Lassila & Tikanoja Plc Today, 26 November
| Last twelve months
(1 October 2024 – 30 September 2025)
EUR million / % of net sales
|Finland1
|Sweden2
|Eliminations / Group administration and other
|Luotea, total
|Net sales
|229.0
|118.3
|0.0
|347.4
|EBITDA
|19.3
|-3.8
|0,0
|15.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|19.5
|0.5
|0.0
|20.0
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|8.5%
|0.4%
|5.8%
|EBITA3
|13.9
|-7.5
|0.0
|6.4
|Adjusted EBITA3
|14.1
|-3.2
|0.0
|10.9
|Adjusted EBITA margin
|6.2%
|-2.7%
|3.1%
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|13.7
|-32.1
|0.0
|-18.4
|Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)
|13.9
|-4.4
|0.0
|9.4
|Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) margin
|6.1%
|-3.7%
|2.7%
|Net debt
|3.1
|Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA
|0.15x
|Operating free cash flow4
|13.9
|Cash conversion5
|127%
| 1Figures based on L&T Group's segment reporting for Facility Services Finland for 1 October 2024 – 30 September 2025
2Figures based on L&T Group's segment reporting for Facility Services Sweden for 1 October 2024 – 30 September 2025
3 Based on management reporting 1 October 2024 – 30 September 2025
4 Operating free cash flow = Adjusted EBITDA - Capital expenditure - Lease payments +/- Net working capital change
5 Cash conversion = Operating free cash flow / Adjusted EBITA
The information presented above for Facility Services businesses is based on historical segment reporting of L&T Group and does not represent income or expenses had the businesses been managed as standalone consolidated group separate from the L&T Group. Furthermore, the segment-based information may not be indicative of Luotea's operating performance as a standalone listed company in the future.
For more information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045
Appendix 1: Reconciliation of alternative performance measures
Disclaimer
This release does not constitute a notice to convene a general meeting of shareholders nor does it constitute a demerger or listing prospectus. Any decision with respect to the proposed demerger should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting, the demerger plan, and the prospectus as well as on an independent assessment of the information contained therein. Investors are directed to consult the prospectus for more comprehensive information on New Lassila & Tikanoja, its shares, and the proposed demerger.
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The securities referenced in this release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or under the securities laws of any state of the United States. This release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States.
Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other U.S. federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the shares referenced herein, nor have any foregoing authorities passed an opinion upon the fairness or merits of such securities or upon the accuracy or adequacy of the disclosures contained in this release or in the Prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
This release includes certain performance measures, which, in accordance with the guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority, are not accounting measures defined or specified in IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore are considered as alternative performance measures. Alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute to the financial measures defined or specified in IFRS Accounting Standards. All companies do not calculate alternative performance measures in a uniform way, and therefore, the alternative performance measures presented in this release may not be comparable with similarly named measures presented by other companies.
