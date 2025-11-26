403
Significant Reduction In Wrinkling For Thobe Construction HIKARI Resolve Traditional Arab Garment Challenges
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The construction of Arab thobes has long presented technical difficulties in apparel manufacturing. Conventional equipment often results in fabric wrinkling and inconsistent stitch formation, compromising both product quality and production efficiency. HIKARI 's next-generation intelligent sewing machines have now successfully addressed this industry challenge through special Intelligent Thread Tension Control technology.
This advanced tension management system effectively reduces thread tension during the sewing process, maintaining fabric integrity and ensuring smooth, pucker-free seam formation. Middle Eastern clients report: "Remarkable improvement in thobe wrinkle resistance!" and "Exceptionally neat stitch formation with significantly enhanced efficiency!"
HIKARI's technological innovation continues to advance traditional garment production, seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with modern manufacturing techniques - simplifying sewing operations while enhancing aesthetic quality.
For more information, please visit the website:
