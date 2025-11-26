Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Significant Reduction In Wrinkling For Thobe Construction HIKARI Resolve Traditional Arab Garment Challenges


2025-11-26 01:01:41
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The construction of Arab thobes has long presented technical difficulties in apparel manufacturing. Conventional equipment often results in fabric wrinkling and inconsistent stitch formation, compromising both product quality and production efficiency. HIKARI 's next-generation intelligent sewing machines have now successfully addressed this industry challenge through special Intelligent Thread Tension Control technology.

This advanced tension management system effectively reduces thread tension during the sewing process, maintaining fabric integrity and ensuring smooth, pucker-free seam formation. Middle Eastern clients report: "Remarkable improvement in thobe wrinkle resistance!" and "Exceptionally neat stitch formation with significantly enhanced efficiency!"

HIKARI's technological innovation continues to advance traditional garment production, seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with modern manufacturing techniques - simplifying sewing operations while enhancing aesthetic quality.

For more information, please visit the website:

MENAFN26112025003118003196ID1110398605



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search