Point Of Sale Display Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The market size for point of sale displays has significantly increased over the recent years. Its growth is estimated to rise from $12.57 billion in 2024 to $13.63 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The historical growth can be linked to retail merchandising tactics, new product introductions and marketing campaigns, impacts on consumer behavior, inventory administration, and brand exposure.

The market size of point of sale displays is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, scaling up to $18.84 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the projected period include issues related to sustainability, the incorporation of e-commerce, adherence to regulations, evolving supply chains, retail globalization, and the progression of visual merchandising. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as digital signboard solutions, customized marketing strategies, enhanced data analysis and insights, the emergence of touchscreen technologies, and the rise of mobile point of sale (mPOS) systems.

The escalating growth of retail chains is anticipated to fuel the progression of the point of sales display market in the future. Essentially, retail chains are a series of retail stores, unified by a shared brand and centralized administration, often operating under a uniform set of business protocols. Point of sale displays bolster these retail chains by instigating spontaneous buying decisions from consumers. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation, a government-based export promotion agency in India, predicts that the Indian retail sector will escalate to $1.5 trillion by 2030, making a significant leap from $0.8 trillion in 2020. Consequently, the proliferating expansion of retail chains is a strong catalyst for the point of sales display market.

Major players in the Point of Sale Display include:

. WestRock Company

. Smurfit Kappa Group plc

. DS Smith Plc

. Pratt Industries Inc.

. INDEVCO Group

. Menasha Packaging Company LLC

. MBC Signs

. Great Northern Corporation

. The Royal Group

. InnoMark Communications

Key players in the point of sale display industry are concentrating on creating marketing displays that boost product visibility, effectively engage consumers, and increase sales through attractive and interactive visuals that impact buying decisions at the point of sale. These marketing displays provide superior image quality, making smaller text and QR codes clearly visible, therefore increasing viewer interaction with the displayed content. For example, Wi-Charge Ltd, a company based in Israel, launched Wi-Spot 7"" retail marketing display in May 2023. This display comes with a cloud-based CMS solution, facilitating updates across multiple screens from remote locations. Such flexibility enables retailers to manage their promotional content effectively. The device's in-built sensors gather critical data about shopper behavior, including aisle traffic and dwell time, supplying retailers with information to enhance their marketing tactics.

The point of sale display market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flour Displays, Freestanding Displays, Countertop Displays, Other Types

2) By Application: Mobile POS, Fixed POS

3) By End-User: Restaurants, Retail, Healthcare, Warehouse, Entertainment, Hospitality, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Floor Displays: Standalone Floor Displays, Dump Bin Displays, Pallet Displays, Slatwall Displays

2) By Freestanding Displays: Rack Displays, Multi-Tier Displays, Interactive Displays

3) By Countertop Displays: Mini Displays, Tray Displays, Spinning Displays, Point-Of-Purchase (POP) Displays

4) By Other Types: Shelf Displays, Window Displays, Promotional Displays, Digital Displays

In 2024, North America emerged as the top market for point of sale display. Predictions for the forecast period show Asia-Pacific as likely having the fastest growth rate. The market report for point of sale display covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

