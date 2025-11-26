UPY 2026 Competition Opens For Entries DIVEVOLK Sponsors A New Free“Mobile Phone” Category

London, UK - 25 November, 2025 - The internationally renowned Underwater Photographer of the Year competition (UPY) officially announces that entries for UPY 2026 are now open!

This year marks a historic milestone for UPY, with the introduction of a brand-new "Mobile Phone C ategory ", exclusively sponsored by underwater imaging innovator DIVEVOLK. Typically, UPY charges around £20 for submissions response to the global rise of mobile photography, and to encourage broader participation among diving and underwater photography enthusiasts, this new category will be completely free to enter and open to participants worldwide. Furthermore, the winning entries will be compiled and included in the UPY Yearbook.







DIVEVOLK has provided generous cash prizes for the Mobile Phone category to recognize outstanding works of mobile underwater photography:



1st Place: £500

2nd Place: £300 3rd Place: £200

All other awarded photographers in this category will also receive merit points and share in the prize pool.

Why the New Category? Lowering Barriers, Embracing Accessibility

DIVEVOLK has always been dedicated to providing divers with innovative products, making underwater photography, safety, and entertainment more convenient and enjoyable advancement of smartphone photography systems has made capturing images increasingly easy and accessible, turning smartphones into everyday photographic tools for everyone.







However, underwater photography has long been seen as a high-threshold activity by divers. UPY is widely recognized in the industry as the most influential and far-reaching representative of underwater photography competitions. By introducing a smartphone category, UPY lowers the entry barrier, allowing underwater smartphone photographers from around the world to submit their work for the selection of top-quality pieces. This not only highlights the potential of smartphone photography to divers but also makes underwater photography more accessible. It encourages more people to create and share underwater imagery, helping to spread awareness and understanding of the ocean and diving.

How to Enter UPY 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

To ensure a seamless submission experience, UPY has launched an upgraded entry platform along with detailed participation guidelines.

First of all, let's look at the timeline (IMPORTANT!):

1 November 2025: Competition opens for entries

4 January 2026: Deadline for entries (midnight GMT)

6–8 January 2026: Judges meet in person

10 January 2026: (or before) RAW files requested from shortlisted photographers

17 January 2026: RAW file deadline

21 January 2026: (or before) Results sent to all entrants

19 February 2026: Private UPY Awards ceremony, London

19 February 2026: Private UPY Awards ceremony, London

For a detailed step-by-step entry guide, please click UPY Submission Guidelines







About the Sponsor – DIVEVOLK: Redefining Mobile Photography Beneath the Waves

DIVEVOLK is a global pioneer in underwater imaging technology, best known for its full-screen touchwaterproof housing that revolutionized the usability of smartphones underwater. Its products are widely used in diving photography, ocean documentation, and creative content production-combining professional-grade performance with everyday accessibility.

By sponsoring the Mobile Phone Category of UPY 2026, DIVEVOLK aims to:



Empower mobile creators to explore underwater imaging at a professional level

Lower the barriers to underwater photography for a global community of divers and ocean lovers Inspire creativity and innovation in mobile underwater imaging

DIVEVOLK believes that modern smartphones now possess the image quality and control capabilities to produce truly artistic and impactful underwater photographs. Through this collaboration, both DIVEVOLK and UPY share a united vision - to make ocean storytelling accessible to everyone.







About the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY)

The Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) was established in the UK in 1965 and has since built a remarkable history of nearly 60 years. It stands as one of the most prestigious and longest-running international competitions in the field of underwater photography, often referred to as the "Oscar of Underwater Photography." The competition aims to recognize the world's most outstanding underwater photographers and celebrate exceptional photographic works taken in marine and freshwater environments. Over the years, UPY has attracted countless top talents from both the diving and photography communities. For instance, internationally acclaimed underwater photography master Dr. Alex Mustard is not only a frequent participant and multiple award winner but also serves as a judge. Renowned underwater photographers such as Alex Dawson, David Doubilet, and Paul Nicklen have also competed multiple times.

The collaboration with DIVEVOLK marks a historic innovation for UPY. It signifies the competition's official embrace of the mobile photography revolution, opening its doors to a broader and more diverse community of creators.

Enter Now

Entries for UPY 2026 are officially open!For full details, rules, and submission guidelines, visit the official website: