The Ghost Ship Fire By Colleen Dolan Explores Tragedy Accountability And The Enduring Journey Of Grief

Author and Certified Grief Educator Colleen Dolan announces the release of her powerful memoir, The Ghost Ship Fire. This poignant account details the devastating warehouse fire that claimed 36 young lives, including her daughter, Chelsea Faith Dolan, a respected San Francisco electronic musician and producer known professionally as Cherushii.

Through unflinching honesty, Dolan recounts the harrowing night of the fire, the disorienting months that followed, and the widely publicized trial that unfolded two years later. Both deeply personal and socially relevant, The Ghost Ship Fire examines the intersection of public tragedy, private grief, and the pursuit of justice.

"A poignant, hard-hitting real-life tale of tragedy and accountability." - Kirkus Reviews

More than a memoir of loss, Dolan's book speaks to universal questions of grief, resilience, and human connection. It sheds light on systemic failures that contributed to a preventable disaster while also offering solace and understanding to those navigating the isolating landscape of bereavement.

“I wrote this book to expose the neglect and incompetence that led to the fire so tragedies like this are never allowed to happen again,” Dolan explains.“I also wrote it to let others who are grieving know that the confusion and isolation they feel are natural and that they are not alone.”

As a writer, retired Educational Therapist, and facilitator of The Compassionate Friends Marin County chapter, Dolan brings both professional insight and personal vulnerability to her story. Her lived experience of grief witnessing the fire, enduring the trial, and learning to carry loss makes The Ghost Ship Fire a deeply human exploration of love and resilience.

The Ghost Ship Fire is available now through independent bookstores, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and direct from the publisher.

About the Author

Colleen Dolan is a writer and Certified Grief Educator who has devoted her life to supporting bereaved parents. She continues to facilitate grief support groups while sharing her story to foster understanding and healing.

Colleen Dolan - Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Watch the full interview on YouTube.





