Digital Marketing Veteran Launches AI-Powered“Digital Goldminetm” Course To Help Working Adults Build Recession-Resistant Online Income

"“Digital GoldmineTM takes that same model and breaks it down so that a working adult with no tech background can follow the steps, leverage AI, and build digital assets that produce dependable monthly revenue. It's not a get-rich-quick scheme-it's a real business you can run from a laptop.”"Ashton James Digital's new training program demystifies the“rank-and-rent” website model, turning digital real estate into an accessible side income path for non-technical beginners.

Ashton James Digital today announced the launch of Digital Goldmine, a step-by-step online course that teaches everyday working adults how to build and rent out“digital real estate” using artificial intelligence and local SEO-without needing a tech background or a large startup budget.

Created by digital marketing veteran Mike Conroy, who brings over 20 years of hands-on experience, Digital Goldmine takes a business model that has long been used quietly by industry insiders-the rank-and-rent website model-and makes it accessible to beginners who want realistic, recession-resistant income they can build in their spare time.

“After two decades in digital marketing, I've watched a small group of insiders quietly build real income by owning the websites that generate leads for local businesses,” said Conroy.“Digital Goldmine takes that same model and breaks it down so that a working adult with no tech background can follow the steps, leverage AI, and build digital assets that produce dependable monthly revenue. It's not a get-rich-quick scheme-it's a real business you can run from a laptop.”

Turning“Digital Property” into Monthly Income

The rank-and-rent model is simple:

Build websites targeted to specific local services (like“roof repair in Dallas” or“emergency plumber in Phoenix”).Use local SEO and content to get those sites ranking on Google.Lease the phone calls and form leads from those sites to local businesses for monthly fees.

Instead of buying physical buildings, students of Digital Goldmine develop digital properties-websites that occupy valuable online real estate. When those sites rank for high-intent search terms, they become income-producing assetsthat local businesses are willing to pay for month after month.

Built for Busy Working Adults, Not Full-Time Marketers

Digital Goldmine is designed specifically for working adults ages 30–55 who:



Want an additional income stream but can't quit their day job

Don't have tens of thousands of dollars to invest in real estate or franchises Feel overwhelmed by tech-heavy online business models

The course is structured so students can implement it in evenings and weekends, step by step. Each module focuses on a practical milestone: choosing a profitable local niche, building a simple but effective website, using AI tools for content and research, ranking in local search results, and approaching business owners with win–win rental offers.

AI and Local SEO Remove Traditional Barriers

Recent advances in artificial intelligence have made it dramatically easier to launch and scale rank-and-rent websites. Digital Goldmine shows students exactly how to:



Use AI to speed up research, content creation, and basic site structure

Apply local SEO strategies that help sites rank in specific cities and service areas Keep startup costs low with lean tech stacks and affordable tools

Because the model focuses on essential local services-such as home repair, legal, dental, and other service-based businesses-it remains relevant in all economic conditions. These businesses need a steady flow of leads whether the economy is booming or contracting, giving rank-and-rent sites built the right way recession-resistant earning potential.

From One Site to a Portfolio of Digital Assets

Students are encouraged to start with a single website to learn the fundamentals and validate the model. From there, they can scale into multiple sites across different cities and niches, building a portfolio of digital assets that each contribute recurring monthly income.

“We want people to have realistic expectations,” Conroy added.“You do have to put in the work to build, rank, and rent these sites. But once they're established, they behave much more like digital assets than a traditional job-you're no longer trading every hour for a paycheck.”

Digital Goldmine includes structured training, implementation frameworks, and real-world examples drawn from two decades of client work and campaigns. The course aims to democratize a previously insider-only strategy, giving more people a practical way to participate in the digital economy.

