Pixazo Introduces New Generation Of Audio Creation Apis For Background Music, Soundscapes, And Generative Sonic Production

"“As sound becomes a foundational part of digital storytelling and immersive media, creators need fast, reliable, and expressive tools,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo.“Our new audio generation suite gives developers the power to produce music and sound with incredible detail, creativity, and control - all within the Pixazo ecosystem.”"Pixazo launches new Audio Generation APIs - including MiniMax Music, Stable Audio, Lyria, MusicGen, and MMAudio - enabling high-quality music, soundscapes, and creative audio production across a wide range of digital applications.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 26, 2025 - Pixazo today announced the release of its newest suite of audio generation APIs, expanding its creative intelligence platform into advanced, high-fidelity sound and music creation. The newly introduced lineup includes the MiniMax Music 2.0 API, Stable Audio 2.5 API, MMAudio API, MiniMax Music-01 API, Google Lyria 2 API, and Meta MusicGen API, each designed to unlock professional-grade audio generation for creators, developers, and enterprise media pipelines.

This launch represents Pixazo's most comprehensive advancement in generative sound technology to date, offering a variety of models capable of producing musical compositions, cinematic soundscapes, beat-driven tracks, ambient textures, and dynamic audio assets tailored to creative workflows. With models optimized for quality, consistency, style variation, and rapid production, the new suite enables users to integrate high-end audio generation into applications with ease.

The MiniMax Music 2.0 API and MiniMax Music-01 API introduce versatile music generation systems capable of creating melodic, rhythmic, and genre-specific compositions suitable for games, social content, commercials, and creative storytelling. Stable Audio 2.5 API enhances precision with structured, controllable audio output, ideal for sound design, narrative scoring, and professional media projects.

The MMAudio API expands support for environment-aware sound generation-enabling creators to match audio with visual context, mood, and scene transitions. Meanwhile, Google Lyria 2 API delivers elevated musical coherence with advanced harmonic structure, making it suitable for orchestrations, vocal-style compositions, and production-grade audio. The Meta MusicGen API rounds out the suite with highly adaptive sound generation capable of fast iteration, remixing, and stylistic experimentation.

The new APIs integrate seamlessly into Pixazo's multimodal development environment, allowing audio generation to work alongside video, image, avatar, and lipsync systems. This unified workflow supports applications across entertainment, marketing, gaming, interactive storytelling, virtual production, and large-scale creative automation.

About Pixazo

Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products including the AI image generator, AI image-to-video generator, and AI video generator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence-making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.

