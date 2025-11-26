Türkiye And S. Korea Plan Closer Ties In Nuclear Power

During his visit to Ankara on Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking at a joint press conference, President Erdogan said that negotiations with South Korea on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Türkiye are ongoing. The discussions particularly focus on Türkiye's second planned nuclear facility in the northern province of Sinop, where South Korea is exploring potential partnership opportunities.

The leaders also touched on cooperation in the defense industry, highlighting the broad scope of strategic collaboration between the two nations.

President Lee emphasized that the meeting reaffirmed the countries' strategic partnership, expressing confidence that these ties will continue to strengthen and benefit future generations.

“Türkiye, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, has become a key base for Korean companies seeking access to the European market,” Lee noted. He added that South Korea is committed to deepening joint ventures in areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced science and technology.

Analysts suggest that this agreement could accelerate technology transfer and innovation, while positioning Türkiye as a hub for South Korean companies in both energy and high-tech industries. The collaboration also signals growing geopolitical and economic alignment between the two nations in a rapidly evolving regional landscape.