Weather Today: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace For Heavy Rain Ahead Of Cyclone 'Senyar' Cold Wave Grips Kashmir

MENAFN - Live Mint) India is experiencing sharply contrasting weather conditions this week. While one region battles freezing temperatures and hazardous smog, another braces for heavy rainfall and a developing storm over the Bay of Bengal.

Jammu and Kashmir is in the grip of a severe cold wave, with temperatures across the Valley dropping well below freezing, according to an India TV report. A prolonged dry spell since October, combined with clear night skies, has reportedly intensified the chill, disrupting daily life and routines in many areas of the region.

Delhi continues to struggle with worsening air quality as cold weather returns to the capital. Southern and coastal areas remain on alert as Cyclone Senyar intensifies.

On Wednesday, AQI levels in Bawana soared to 382, placing the air quality as 'Very Poor', Times Now reported. Pollution levels are severe enough that going outside without a mask poses health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems.

Tamil Nadu is expected to experience heavy rainfall until 30 November, with particularly intense showers between 28 and 30 November. Kerala and Mahe are likely to see heavy rain on 26 November.

Meteorologists have forecast heavy rain from 29 November to 1 December, with very heavy downpours around 30 November in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Rainfall will continue in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until 29 November, with very heavy rain on 26–27 November, a report by HT said. Thunderstorm and lightning alerts are in effect for most southern states, and wind speeds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may reach 50–60 kmph until 28 November.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts little change in temperatures across central India over the next two days, but minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2–3°C afterwards. Meanwhile, regions in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience dense fog during the night and early morning hours.

Cyclone 'Senyar'

The low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and near Malaysia in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, according to the IMD. The IMD predicts that this system is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, the depression moved almost westwards.