Who Is Mary D'costa? Mumbai Choreographer In Middle Of Smriti Mandhanapalash Muchhal Wedding Row

MENAFN - Live Mint)Mary D'Costa, a choreographer, has become embroiled in the controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and fiancé Palash Muchhal. Purported screenshots of flirty texts between Palash Muchhal and Mary D'Costa are circulating on social media and allegedly fuelled speculation about the reason for the cancellation of their wedding.

The controversy began after Smriti Mandhana' s father, Srinivas, suffered a health scare on Sunday, 23 November - her wedding day. Smriti postponed her wedding with Palash indefinitely. Doctors later discharged Srinivas, confirming no blockages in his heart, and declaring him“out of danger.”

Just a day later, Palash was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Doctors diagnosed him with a viral infection, and reports confirmed nothing serious.

Amid these events, Smriti deleted her wedding pictures, sparking several online theories - including those linked to the leaked chats.

| Has Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram? Here's what we found What do the alleged chats reveal?

Screenshots claim Palash described his relationship with Smriti as“almost dead” and“long-distance,” while Mary reportedly pressed him about the upcoming wedding. Neither Smriti nor Palash has confirmed these claims yet, social media buzzed with rumours about Mary's involvement.

Who is Mary D'Costa?

According to Filmibeat, Mary D'Costa is a choreographer who may have overseen the wedding performances. Normally low profile, her name gained attention after screenshots of alleged messages from Palash began circulating online.

| Palash Muchhal's mother reveals her son wanted to cancel the wedding; here's why Who may have discovered the alleged exchanges?

Sources suggested that someone from Smriti's family might have come across the purported chats during the pre-wedding celebrations.

Some social media posts even speculated that the stress from these discoveries could have triggered Srinivas' sudden medical emergency. However, none of these claims have been confirmed, and the original Reddit thread sharing the screenshots has since been removed.

| Are Palash Muchhal's chat screenshots real? We asked ChatGPT to verify it

Both families have, for now, remained focused on the medical emergencies that led to the postponement. Smriti's father was hospitalised following a heart-related incident, and shortly afterwards, Palash was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.