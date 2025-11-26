Lakhimpur Kheri: 5 Dead, 1 Injured As Car Falls Into Canal In UP

Five people died, and one other person was injured in Lakhimpur Kheri after their car fell into a canal at the Dhakerwar Girijapuri highway in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

Taking cognisance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the grieving family and has ordered the local administration to reach the accident spot and expedite relief work. "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed proper medical treatment for the injured. He has also directed local administration to reach the accident spot and expedite the relief work," the Chief Minister's office informed.

Recent bus accident in Lucknow

Earlier on November 25, 8 people were injured in a bus accident in Lucknow after the vehicle collided with a truck near Banthra police station area. The bus was travelling from Sultanpur to Etawah, according to officials. Two people are suspected of having fractures and are being evaluated. All the injured are stable and out of danger, according to Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Lok Bandhu Hospital, Doctor Rajeev Dixit (ANI)

