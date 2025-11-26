Delhi: Illicit Liquor Seized From Vehicle Ahead Of MCD Bye-Elections

South East District Police has intercepted a vehicle and seized a large consignment of illicit liquor, leading to the registration of a case during the ongoing Model Code of Conduct for the MCD Bye-Election, police said.

Liquor Seized After Chase

The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 25, 2025, near Main M.B. Road, Okhla Mod. During a routine patrol, police signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop. The driver attempted to flee but was successfully intercepted after a brief chase, police said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 108 bottles of whisky, which were labelled "For Sale in Haryana Only."

Political Connections Revealed

The accused, identified as Sahil Gautam, disclosed to police that he is the brother-in-law of Shri Anuj Sharma, who is contesting the MCD Bye-Election from Ward No. 163, Sangam Vihar, police said. Furthermore, police verification revealed that the intercepted vehicle is registered in the name of a sitting Ward Councillor from the same political party.

Case Registered, Investigation Ongoing

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the law at Pul Prahladpur Police Station, and Further investigation is underway to determine the intended purpose of the liquor consignment.

The bypolls for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards will be held on November 30. (ANI)

