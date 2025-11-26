Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India's No.1 Scooter Revealed! Honda Activa Smashes October Sales With 3.26 Lakh Units

2025-11-26 12:00:37
Do you know which is India's number 1 scooter? It set a new sales record by selling 3.26 lakh units in October. Let's look at the company, mileage, price, and features.

In India, the Honda Activa comes to mind when you think of scooters. It's not just a vehicle; it's a trusted family member for millions. Its simple look and easy handling are its strengths.

October was a festive month for Activa, selling 326,551 units. This is a 22.39% increase from last year's 266,806 units, driven by GST price cuts and festive season demand.

The Honda Activa is popular for its reliable engine, low maintenance, and good mileage. Tax changes and the festive season boosted sales, proving its 'India's No. 1 Scooter' title.

Activa 110 (₹83,918-₹96,938) has a 109.51cc engine, giving 55 kmpl. Activa 125 (₹86,085-₹95,744) has a 123.92cc engine, 47 kmpl mileage, and a 90 kmph top speed.

