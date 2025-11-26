Zubeen Garg's Death A 'Murder', Don't Demoralise SIT: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that renowned singer Zubeen Garg's death was a case of "murder". Addressing the Winter Assembly session here on Tuesday, CM Sarma said that he asked the Opposition not to politicise the case and "demoralise" the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

'It is a murder': CM Sarma

He said, "We are not here to do politics in Zubeen Garg's name. If you want justice for our beloved Zubeen, please do not try to demoralise the SIT. The day the chargesheet comes, if any advocate says it's weak, that is a different issue. But today, when nobody has seen the chargesheet, you are attacking me. It is on record that it is murder. I cannot change it to something else. It is a murder."

"I am saying this in the Assembly today, and we will pursue the murder case. And who has murdered - this too we have noted: one person has committed the act and others assisted. We have booked four to five people under the murder case," he added.

The Assam CM further added that the accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta are currently in jail in connection with the case. "Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta, who are currently in jail only because of a murder case. This case has been registered under Sections 61, 105, 106 and 103 of BNS. This is a plain and simple case of murder. That is the case of SIT," Sarma said.

Congress questions 'mastermind' behind crime

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Lok Sabha MP, Gaurav Gogoi, hit back at the Chief Minister, stating that the "mastermind" behind the crime has not been revealed yet. "The person whose name has been mentioned in the Assembly today regarding the murder of Zubeen Garg, who was directing him? The name of the main mastermind has not been revealed yet," Gogoi told reporters.

The Congress leader further said that the people of Assam do not believe that Zubeen Garg will get justice. He said, "The people of Assam do not believe that Zubeen Garg will get justice. Therefore, the Chief Minister is using various methods to create confusion among the public."

According to a press release by Congress, in response to a question about a Pakistan link in the case, Gogoi said the Chief Minister has completely failed. He added that on September 10, he had called journalists and said that the SIT report would be released. At that time, Zubeen Garg was still alive, but he could not fulfil that promise. Even members of his own party feel ashamed of such misleading statements by the Chief Minister. Even the leadership in Delhi laughs at Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks these days.

SIT probe and arrests

Garg died on September 19, and the Assam government formed an SIT to investigate his death. So far, seven people, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen's manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (bandmate), Amritprava Mahanta (co-singer), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen's cousin), and his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishy, have been arrested. The court has sent the accused to judicial custody. (ANI)

