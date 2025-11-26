Inside Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Diamond-Themed Rs. 818 Crore Lavish Mansion [PHOTOS]

Isha Ambani Piramal, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal lead a life of luxury and influence. Their Mumbai mansion, Gulita, a 50,000 sq ft diamond-themed residence, reflects their wealth and style.

Isha Ambani Piramal, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is one of India's most influential businesswomen. At 32, she is the Director of Reliance Retail and mother to twins Aadiya and Krishna. Married to Anand Piramal, she balances a high-profile lifestyle with business acumen, making her a rising star in the country.

Isha and Anand's lifestyle is synonymous with affluence. From attending global events to supporting philanthropy, the couple is admired for their grace and humility. Despite their wealth, they remain grounded, creating a balance between luxury and responsibility. Their Mumbai residence, Gulita, is the ultimate reflection of their lavish lifestyle.

Their ultra-luxurious 50,000 sq ft sea-facing home, Gulita, is in Mumbai's elite Worli area. Designed by London-based Eckersley O'Callaghan, the five-storey mansion follows a unique diamond theme, featuring dazzling chandeliers, three glazed steel components, and intricate interiors. The design blends contemporary elegance with grandeur, making it a visual masterpiece.

Gulita is packed with world-class amenities: a three-storey underground parking, open-air swimming pool, multiple dining areas, and a diamond room. The home also includes a private temple and landscaped lawn. Every corner is designed for luxury, comfort, and exclusivity, reflecting the family's high-profile lifestyle while offering a private retreat.

The mansion reportedly cost Rs. 818 crores, emphasizing its unmatched extravagance. Gulita is more than a residence; it is a statement of design, prestige, and wealth. For Isha and Anand, it perfectly complements their high-profile lives, offering privacy, luxury, and a home worthy of India's most influential business family.