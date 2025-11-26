Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Gets Support From Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina & Other Indian Cricketers Read Their Vote Appeal

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, is presently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and with the reality show's grand finale just two weeks away, Malti has gotten support from Indian cricketers who have asked viewers to vote for her.

On Tuesday, Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi took to Instagram to urge fans to vote for her.

Team India Players Come Forward to Support Malti Chahar

The cricketers shared a similar poster on their Instagram stories, which reads,“VOTE FOR MALTI CHAHAR TO MAKE HER INTO FINAL OF BIG BOSS. 99 VOTES EVERYDAY CONTINUOUSLY 5 DAYS. VOTING LINES OPEN 10:30 TONIGHT | VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY 10:00 AM (sic)."

With such strong backing from Indian players, it would be intriguing to see if Malti can make it to the final week and win the trophy.

Deepak has always been a huge supporter of his sister. He appeared on the show as she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and he also arrived during family week.

He had slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for questioning Malti's sexuality. Deepak told Kunickaa, "Aapne agar kisi ko lesbian bola yaa gay bol diya, toh ye bahot bada platform hai. Main ye nahi kahunga ke aap galat bol rahe ho yaa jhooth bol rahe ho, aapne ye bola tha ke main 100 percent sure hoon, ke woh lesbian hai, ye bahot galat baat hai."

Deepak Chahar used Instagram to post photos from his tour inside the residence. His post featured photos of him and Malti together, cuddling and enjoying calm family moments. He accompanied the message with an emotive song, which made it even more poignant.

His caption read,“Emotional week, great memories." Fans immediately shared their reactions, appreciating the cricketer for his visit inside the house and for standing up for his sister.