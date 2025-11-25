LATRO Celebrates One-Year Anniversary In Zambia, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Driving Digital Transformation

LATRO Telecommunications and Fintech solutions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LATRO, a global leader in telecommunications and fintech solutions, celebrated the first-year anniversary of its operations in Zambia. The milestone marks a year of significant growth, successful client acquisitions, and a deepened commitment to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and driving the digital economy across the country.

LATRO's strategic expansion into Zambia one year ago was driven by its dedication to providing localized support and innovative solutions to the region's dynamic telecommunications and fintech market. Since then, the company has solidified its position as a trusted partner, delivering its comprehensive suite of solutions, including Telecom Application Managed Services, Fintech platforms, and advanced Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM) systems.

The anniversary celebration was hosted in Lusaka on Friday, November 14, 2025, gathering C-level executives from MTN Zambia, and other industry leaders. The event was highlighted by the presence of His Excellency, Hon. Felix C. Mutati, MP, Minister of Technology and Science, underscoring the Government's vision and support for the sector.

"Celebrating our one-year anniversary in Zambia is a proud moment for the entire LATRO team," said Donald Reinhart, LATRO Group CEO. "Our decision to establish a local office to support localized operations in the telecom sector was a testament to our belief in the vibrant Zambian market and its potential. We are grateful for the trust our partners have placed in us and are inspired by the opportunities we've had to contribute to their success. Our on-the-ground presence has enabled us to foster stronger relationships and deliver more tailored solutions, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration and innovation in Zambia."

The executive gathering included a special partner luncheon, an executive fireside session on future solutions, and a workshop focused on deploying AI-powered TAMS (Telecom Application Managed Services) to optimize operational efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Event:

Government Alignment: The Minister's address confirmed the Government's perspective that the private sector's investment in security and operational excellence is crucial to realizing the national vision of digital inclusion and economic empowerment.

Focus on MoMo Security: Discussions focused heavily on safeguarding Mobile Money platforms, which are transforming financial access for millions of Zambians.

Industry Recognition: The event's strategic importance and high-level attendance were covered by prominent local media, including the Zambian Financial Times, recognizing LATRO's growing contribution to the local economy and technology landscape.

This anniversary highlights LATRO's enduring strategy to not only provide world-class technology but also to become an integral part of the local business landscape. The company's commitment to job creation and localized expertise ensures that its growth directly contributes to the development of Zambia's digital ecosystem.

