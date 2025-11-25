Saudi Arabia Expands Healthy Beverage Leadership With Launch Of Milaf Loumi, A Citrus-Based Innovation

Milaf Loumi builds on the success of Milaf Cola as Saudi Arabia accelerates its global expansion of natural, science-driven beverages

- Michael J. ShariffRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia's beverage innovation sector continues to rise with the introduction of Milaf Loumi, a citrus-based functional drink combining traditional ingredients with modern biotechnology. Following the momentum of Milaf Cola, Milaf Loumi is gaining international attention as part of the Kingdom's global push toward natural, health-driven consumer products.Produced by Thurath Al-Madina, a company operating under the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Milaf Loumi blends date and citrus extracts with vitamin C, antioxidants, magnesium, potassium, and polyphenols, offering a clean-label beverage with scientifically recognized health benefits. The drink contains no artificial additives, preservatives, or synthetic sweeteners.“Milaf Loumi represents the next phase of Saudi Arabia's commitment to natural, research-based beverage development,” said Michael G. Shariff, Esq., U.S. Patent Attorney, and legal representative of Kurida F.Z.E.“The formulation brings together cultural heritage and modern nutritional science in a way that resonates with global consumer trends.”Scientific Formulation & Health BenefitsMilaf Loumi's ingredients are supported by widely published scientific findings.. Polyphenols and antioxidants help combat oxidative stress.. Magnesium and potassium support cardiovascular and cellular health.. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system.This formula aligns with the growing global demand for natural and functional beverages that prioritize wellness, purity, and transparency.Strategic Global Expansion Through Kurida F.Z.E.Kurida F.Z.E., headquartered in Dubai, plays a central role in the international distribution of Milaf beverages. Through its strategic relationship with Inventa Capital Group PLC, the company is expanding Milaf Loumi and Milaf Cola into Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and other markets across the region. Industry sources indicate that additional Milaf beverage flavors are in development, with several new formulations expected to reach commercial readiness in the near future.Backed by Vision 2030 & Public Investment Fund InitiativesSaudi Arabia continues to emphasize public health and nutrition as part of Vision 2030, supporting projects that develop natural, functional consumer products. Thurath Al-Madina's scientific collaboration with international research institutions helps position the Kingdom as a global leader in biotechnology-based beverage development.Special recognition is extended to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for championing initiatives that promote healthier consumer choices and innovation within the beverage sector.Intellectual Property & Global Market PotentialMilaf Loumi offers strong intellectual property opportunities, including:. Novel natural formulations. Unique flavor combinations. Patentable production methods. Global licensing and branding scalabilityTogether with Milaf Cola, the product line forms a next-generation platform for natural, science-based beverage innovation.About Kurida F.Z.E.Kurida F.Z.E., based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the exclusive regional distributor of Milaf Cola and Milaf Loumi across Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and other CIS markets.About Inventa Capital Group PLCInventa Capital Group PLC provides strategic advisory services, intellectual property development, and international expansion support to emerging global brands, including the Milaf beverage portfolio.

