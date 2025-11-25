Stockoracle(TM) Named Best Research Tool For Retail Investors By Benzinga, Tool Leverages AI To Level Playing Field For Retail Investors

Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 25, 2025 ( href="">NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Want to know in minutes if a company is going to make you money? Click here to get started investing. When it comes to the many challenges retail investors often face, information overload is high up there. With so much complex financial data coming at them, it's understandable that decision paralysis sometimes sets in. StockOracleTM, the stock intelligence web app created by Piranha Profits, offers a solution. The AI-aided platform breaks the financial data down, processing it into digestible insights that even first-time investors can understand. Within minutes, retail investors have a complete picture of a company without having to jump between screens and sift through spreadsheets and financial statements. StockOracleTM's ability to empower retail investors to make more informed investment decisions garnered it the Chairman's Award: Best Stock Research Tool for Retail Investors at the Benzinga Fintech Day & Awards 2025. The annual fintech event, in its 11th year, spotlights groundbreaking innovation across the industry. The Benzinga Chairman's Award recognizes innovation, impact and excellence in financial technology. “We're honored to receive this award from Benzinga,” says Adam Khoo, Founder of Piranha Profits.“It reinforces our mission to give every retail investor the clarity, confidence and professional-grade tools they deserve - whether they're just getting started or already managing a strong portfolio.” Breaking It Down Online trading among retail investors is exploding and so is access to financial data and information. But it's worthless if investors don't know what to do with it simply due to sheer volume and variety. StockOracleTM's solution to that is to make the information easy to understand. That, in turn, can enable investors to make informed decisions and strive for improved investment outcomes. StockOracleTM leverages proprietary methodologies, color-coded visuals and adaptive valuation models to provide a one-stop platform that allows retail investors to make confident, data-driven decisions without jumping between multiple websites or dealing with conflicting information. StockOracleTM helps investors answer the two questions that matter most - is this a good company to buy, and is this the right price to buy? - and does it in minutes, reports Piranha Profits. Get actionable stock analysis in one click with StockOracleTM – click here to learn how. What's Inside Take OracleIQTM, the signature feature. It provides an instant assessment of a company's fundamental quality. Users get a visual snapshot of the company's strengths and weaknesses. At a glance, you'll know if the company's a greenlit opportunity worth investing in, or hiding red flags that drain your profits, reports the company. Plus, OracleIQTM can be integrated into watchlists, comparison tools and analysis reports, enabling retail investors to evaluate multiple stocks side by side - saving hours of manual research. OracleValueTM is the platform's unique valuation model that adapts to market conditions to produce clear, reliable estimates of a company's intrinsic value, shared Piranha Profits. Retail investors can easily assess whether a stock is attractively valued or overpriced. There are also nine other established valuation models available for validation and deeper analysis. The platform also provides a custom intrinsic value calculator for advanced users. StockOracleTM's AI engine also scours the web for competitive data, seeking to provide investors with unbiased moat ratings and insights. That helps investors to zero in on wide-moat companies with the potential for long-term staying power. StockOracleTM offers a full suite of smart features that give retail investors the clarity and confidence once reserved for professionals. With powerful innovations like OracleIQTM and OracleValueTM, and new AI-driven upgrades on the horizon, the platform continues to raise the bar for how retail investors analyze, compare, and value stocks. That's why it won Best Stock Research Tool for Retail Investors at Benzinga's Fintech Day & Awards 2025. To learn more about StockOracleTM and how it can supercharge your investing, click here. This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Featured image: Benzinga This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. View the original release on

