Canada's Most Affordable Cities To Buy A Home: 20 Cities Ranked By Home Value, Lifestyle And Price Shifts

Despite a cooling national market - benchmark prices rose just 0.2% month-over-month in October - Canada's most sought-after cities remain elevated in value. This updated ranking explores where prices still soar, highlighting the cultural, lifestyle and geographic appeal that keeps demand strong. From coastal enclaves and tech corridors to heritage-rich hubs and outdoor playgrounds, these 20 cities continue to capture attention. We count down all twenty cities, pairing benchmark price data with local highlights to paint a picture of life in each location (1). Whether you're a buyer, investor or real estate observer, this top 20 list of high-value real estate markets offers a fresh look at where Canadians want to live.



Chandra Ramsurrun | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $568,300

Price change since last year: +2.1%

Kingston offers a unique fusion of lakeside serenity, academic energy and historic charm. Home to Queen's University, Fort Henry and a bustling downtown waterfront, it's a city where walkability meets intellect. Cultural festivals, limestone architecture and vibrant student life give Kingston its distinct personality. Centrally located between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, it's a strategic hub for professionals and families alike.

19. London and St. Thomas, ON



Leonardo Quiros | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $571,600

Price change since last year: -7.8%

London and St. Thomas offer a blend of innovation and affordability. With Western University at its core, London nurtures a dynamic student population and cultural life, while St. Thomas brings small-town warmth. Residents enjoy access to trails, museums and a growing food scene, making the region ideal for families and priced-out GTA buyers seeking value and vibrancy.

18. Niagara Region, ON



biletskiyevgeniy | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $598,500

Price change since last year: -7.4%

Niagara offers more than tourist views. From vineyards and waterfronts to revitalized small towns, the region blends recreation with community. While prices dipped slightly, the area's growing appeal for retirees, remote workers and cross-border commuters keeps it firmly in demand.

17. Woodstock-Ingersoll, ON



Harold Stiver | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $600,100

Price change since last year: -7.1%

Woodstock and Ingersoll are affordable, family-friendly and well-connected. With beautiful Victorian homes, local culture and quick 401 access, they serve as ideal alternatives for buyers who want charm without the urban chaos. The price drop offers additional appeal for entry-level buyers.

16. Ottawa, ON



Robert Harding Video | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $627,400

Price change since last year: +0.4%

Ottawa continues to buck national trends, with modest price growth amid widespread declines. As the country's capital, it offers political stability, scenic beauty and a rich cultural fabric. Families, professionals and newcomers alike benefit from its livability and access to nature.

15. Chilliwack and district, BC



EJ Nickerson | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $761,000

Price change since last year: +3.3%

Chilliwack holds steady in value, reflecting its rising popularity as a scenic and accessible alternative to Metro Vancouver. Surrounded by the Cascade Mountains and farmland, this city offers an enviable mix of affordability, outdoor recreation and small-town hospitality. Whether it's hiking, fishing or farm-to-table dining, Chilliwack delivers a slower pace of life without sacrificing essentials. Its grounded vibe and stability make it a sleeper hit among young families and retirees.

14. Kitchener-Waterloo, ON



Sean Pavone | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $679,300

Price change since last year: -6.9%

This twin-city tech hub continues to attract innovation and talent. Anchored by tech giants such as Google, as well as two top universities, it offers a dynamic urban experience without Toronto's price tag. Transit expansions and green spaces add livability, while festivals and markets build a vibrant community spirit. The recent price decline only increases its appeal for young professionals and families.

13. Lakelands, ON



Alessandro Cancian | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $685,400

Price change since last year: -2.7%

Ontario's Lakelands - home to Muskoka, Haliburton and cottage country - are no longer just weekend retreats. These communities offer tranquility, lakefront beauty and a creative spirit that draws both retirees and remote workers. With artisan shops, forest trails and rich seasonal life, the region embraces wellness and simplicity. The price drop may entice even more urbanites to make it a permanent move.

12. Cambridge, ON



Sean Pavone | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $700,000

Price change since last year: -6.6%

Cambridge is a city with soul - featuring three unique cores (Galt, Preston and Hespeler), historic architecture and riverside beauty. Close to the tech ecosystem of Waterloo and Toronto's job market, it strikes a balance between community and convenience. Buyers seeking affordability with personality find Cambridge compelling, especially with this recent price dip.

11. Vancouver Island, BC



EB Adventure Photography | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $712,300

Price change since last year: +2.3%

Unlike most markets, Vancouver Island prices continue to rise, thanks to its laid-back coastal living, lush landscapes and balanced lifestyle. Towns like Nanaimo and Parksville offer an idyllic mix of outdoor activities, local art and a slower pace. Retirees, creatives and remote workers fuel demand in this paradise of waves and woods.

10. Guelph and district, ON



Harold Stiver | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $751,100

Price change since last year: -4.6%

Guelph's sharp price drop contrasts with its enduring reputation as one of Canada's most desirable small cities. Anchored by the University of Guelph, it boasts a strong economy, vibrant arts scene and a deeply community-focused culture. The city's green belt, walkable neighbourhoods and progressive values make it a magnet for young families and professionals. For buyers seeking stability and charm, Guelph's current affordability is a major opportunity.

9. Barrie and district, ON



LesPalenik | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $741,900

Price change since last year: -5.9%

Barrie continues to be a magnet for GTA spillover, offering lakefront living, city amenities and four-season recreation. From skiing to waterfront festivals, it's a lifestyle-forward city for both families and professionals. Though prices fell significantly, demand remains strong thanks to its blend of affordability, access and natural charm.

8. Hamilton-Burlington, ON



Ahmed-Abbas | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $761,200

Price change since last year: -9.0%

Hamilton-Burlington straddles the line between grit and grace. Hamilton's revitalized arts scene, booming culinary landscape and post-industrial charm contrast beautifully with Burlington's peaceful lakefront and top-rated schools. Both offer excellent access to Toronto, making them ideal for commuters seeking more space and value. With real estate cooling slightly, now might be the perfect time to invest in this dynamic urban-suburban region.

7. Victoria, BC



Brad Noblitt Photography | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $879,300

Price change since last year: +0.1%

Victoria's refined energy and breathtaking natural setting make it a perennial favourite. As British Columbia's capital, it combines British charm with island calm. Locals enjoy ocean kayaking, boutique shopping and fresh seafood - all under a temperate climate. Though prices dipped slightly, its desirability remains high among retirees, remote workers and eco-conscious families looking to escape mainland bustle.

6. Fraser Valley, BC



Pierre Leclerc | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $932,400

Price change since last year: -5.5%

The Fraser Valley is a land of opportunity just outside Vancouver. With communities such as Langley, Abbotsford and Mission, the region offers suburban amenities, agricultural richness and panoramic mountain views. Its appeal lies in offering space and nature without leaving the Lower Mainland. The recent price drop could signal a prime entry point for families looking to blend work and wilderness.

5. Greater Toronto Area, ON



Sean Pavone | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $976,600

Price change since last year: -5.1%

Greater Toronto remains Canada's financial and cultural epicentre - even as prices have softened. From downtown lofts to suburban homes in Scarborough and Etobicoke, the region offers unmatched access to careers, cuisine, transit and the arts. While affordability is a concern, Toronto's appeal to newcomers, students and entrepreneurs is unwavering. With a notable price correction this year, entry into this global city may be more accessible than it's been in years.

4. Mississauga, ON



JossK | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $997,700

Price change since last year: -6.7%

Mississauga continues to thrive as a multicultural powerhouse. From Square One shopping to Port Credit's marina lifestyle, it blends suburban calm with urban flair. Families value its top-tier schools and green spaces, while professionals benefit from proximity to Toronto and Pearson Airport. Despite a price dip, its strong infrastructure, transit and cultural diversity keep it near the top of buyer wish lists.

3. Lower Mainland, BC



EB Adventure Photography | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $1,073,100

Price change since last year: -3.9%

Lower Mainland BC - home to communities such as Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond - remains a real estate powerhouse. Despite a mild dip, it continues to attract newcomers with its mix of urban convenience, cultural diversity and stunning natural scenery. Proximity to Vancouver, strong transit and bustling neighbourhoods make the Lower Mainland a top-tier choice for families, professionals and investors alike.

2. Oakville-Milton, ON



DavorBozo | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $1,126,500

Price change since last year: -5.8%

Oakville and Milton represent two sides of the GTA luxury market: Oakville exudes prestige with its lakeside mansions and private schools, while Milton is one of Canada's fastest-growing communities offering modern living near green space. Together, they balance refinement and family appeal. Though prices slid in recent months, this duo remains one of Ontario's most aspirational locales.

1. Greater Vancouver, BC



kehuphotography | Shutterstock

Benchmark price (October 2025): $1,144,400

Price change since last year: -3.4%

Vancouver combines world-class views with cosmopolitan living. Residents ski and sail on the same day, dine on global cuisine and work in industries ranging from film to tech. Though prices remain among Canada's highest, the city's sustainability, walkability and multicultural identity keep it resilient. Even a modest price decline hasn't dampened its desirability for those seeking an elite West Coast lifestyle.



