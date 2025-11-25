Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Elevates Advisory Network As Rare Disease Strategy Advances



Philipson will serve as a strategic advisor to Soligenix, contributing extensive expertise in U.S. economic policy, healthcare regulation and corporate strategy.

The significance of this appointment lies in the convergence of science, healthcare regulation and policy economics. The addition of Philipson complements the company's mission to develop and commercialize products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is entering a new phase of strategic breadth and influence with the appointment of a seasoned, high-level scientific and policy adviser who brings rarefied experience at the intersection of economics, government and healthcare innovation. The company, a late-stage biopharmaceutical firm developing treatments for rare diseases, has announced the appointment of Tomas J. Philipson, PhD, as strategic advisor, a move that underscores Soligenix's ambition to accelerate its lead programs and strengthen its regulatory, commercial and scientific positioning ( ).

According to the company, Philipson will serve as a strategic advisor to Soligenix, contributing extensive expertise in U.S. economic policy, healthcare regulation and corporate strategy. The announcement notes that he previously served as vice chair and acting chair of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNGX are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN