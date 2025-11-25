Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery Team Helps Beautify Local Schools



Employees, contractors and interns from Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery completed three beautification projects at local schools during the summer.

The refinery's Summer Youth Program, now in its 34th year, led a project at Curtiss Middle School in Carson, California. All projects were completed in partnership with Sharefest, helping create brighter, more welcoming spaces for students and teachers.

The team at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles, California, refinery is passionate about giving back year-round, and each summer, employees, contractors and interns from the refinery's long-running Summer Youth Program tackle hands-on projects that make a real difference in the community.

This summer, this effort involved three separate beautification projects at local schools, including Curtiss Middle School in Carson, where more than two dozen high schoolers from the Summer Youth Program, which marked its 34th year in 2025, took the lead.

“Our Summer Youth interns bring incredible energy and teamwork to these projects,” said Luisa Wiggins, Senior Planning & Optimization Engineer and program coordinator.“They are eager to learn, work hard and take pride in seeing the results of their efforts.”

Interns helped revitalize the school's campus with new paint, landscaping and other upgrades, capping the seven-week program where they gained hands-on experience in refinery operations, learned science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills in the workplace, and explored a range of career opportunities.

“It was such an incredible experience,” said Jasmin Duran, a Banning High School student and Summer Youth Program intern.“You learn so much about leadership and teamwork, and the beautification project was the perfect way to end a perfect summer.”

Another beautification project over the summer, led by the refinery's Maintenance Organization at Gulf Avenue Elementary in Wilmington, brought together 50 volunteers who transformed the school's campus by painting murals, upgrading landscaping and remodeling the teachers' lounge with new furniture and appliances.

“These projects represent more than paint or landscaping,” said John Stubbs, Craft Manager at the Los Angeles refinery.“They reflect our pride in the community and the relationships that make it feel like home.”

Also in Wilmington, the refinery's Technical Services department took the lead on another beautification project at George de la Torre Jr Elementary. More than 25 volunteers spent the day painting murals, enhancing landscaping and refreshing outdoor areas to create a bright and welcoming environment for students and staff returning for the new school year.

All three projects were completed in partnership with Sharefest, a nonprofit organization that has worked alongside the Los Angeles refinery team for years to help identify schools and community spaces most in need of improvement.

“Sharefest continues to be an incredible partner,” said Olga Chavez, Community Relations Representative at Marathon Petroleum.“Their leadership and coordination make it possible for our volunteers to deliver meaningful, lasting results.”