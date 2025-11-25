Ensuring Mexico's Water Deliveries Meet 1944 Water Treaty Requirements

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under President Trump's leadership and direction, senior Administration officials from the Department of State, Department of Agriculture, and U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission met with Mexican counterparts to discuss immediate and concrete steps Mexico would take to reduce shortfalls in water deliveries and ensure compliance with the 1944 Water Treaty. The officials examined available water resources and the United States pressed for the maximum possible deliveries to Texas users. We have requested additional information and will reconvene to consider additional options.

Under the Trump Administration, Mexico has delivered more water in the last year than in the previous four years combined. However, shortfalls in Mexico's water deliveries have exacerbated water scarcity in Texas and contributed to hundreds of millions of dollars in crop losses for farmers. President Trump and Secretary Rubio have been clear that Mexico must meet their obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty, including making up the approximately 865,000 acre-feet shortfall over the 2020-2025 five-year cycle and meeting delivery requirements under the 2025-2030 cycle. This includes a plan to reliably meet water treaty requirements that takes into consideration the needs of Texas users. We remain committed to working with Mexico to resolve this issue through diplomatic channels as we continue to evaluate all available options to ensure Mexico complies with its water delivery obligations.