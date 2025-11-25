Molina Healthcare Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Molina Healthcare, Inc. - MOH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MOH), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Molina and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 2, 2025.

About the Lawsuit

Molina and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2025, the Company reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and cut its full-year 2025 earnings guidance, disclosing that“GAAP net income was $4.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8% year over year” and it“now expects its full year 2025 adjusted earnings to be no less than $19.00 per diluted share,” due to a“challenging medical cost trend environment,” including“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services.”

On this news, the price of Molina's shares fell $32.03, or 16.84%, to close at $158.22 per share on July 24, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Hindlemann v. Molina Healthcare, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-09461.

