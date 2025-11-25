Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Warm Winds Raise Mumbai Temperatures, Humidity Levels Spike

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai has shifted from last week's winter-like chill to warm, humid conditions as changing wind patterns and rising moisture levels drive temperatures up, while air quality has also dipped over the past three days

Mumbai's brief cool phase ended as temperatures climbed again. The Santacruz observatory noted 21.9°C, slightly above normal, while Colaba recorded 23.9°C. Last week's dip below 17°C has now been replaced by noticeably warmer, more humid conditions.

According to IMD officials, the rise in temperature is linked to the shift towards easterly and south-easterly winds generated by weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. These winds are bringing increased moisture, resulting in higher humidity and reduced coolness.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 66% humidity with wind speeds of just 13 kmph, and night-time speeds dropping to nearly 1 kmph. In contrast, monsoon winds typically reach 40–60 kmph. The weak winds are contributing to the city's warm and sticky conditions.

The city's air quality declined to an AQI of 174, compared to last week's 150–160. IMD officials attributed this deterioration to the sluggish wind movement. They clarified that volcanic ash from Ethiopia had already cleared by Tuesday evening and did not influence Mumbai's pollution levels. The duration of the current weather pattern will depend on upcoming wind changes.