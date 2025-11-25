Dharmendra's 7 Most Successful On-Screen Heroines Read On His On-Screen Equation With Hema Malini

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. In his career, he worked in superhit films with many Bollywood actresses. This list includes names from Hema Malini to Mumtaz. So, let's find out with whom he delivered the most hits

Dharmendra's pairing with Hema Malini was the most successful. They worked together in about 40 films, like 'Sholay', 'Razia Sultan', 'Pratigya', etc.

People also loved Dharmendra and Rekha's films. They worked together in many movies, including 'Ghazab', 'Kartavya', and 'Kasam Suhag Ki'.

Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore's names are also on this list. The two worked together in several films, including 'Jawan' and 'Sacha Jhutha'.

Jaya Prada and Dharmendra worked together in about 16 films, such as 'Shehzaade', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Qayamat', 'Kundan', etc. People really liked them.

Along with this, Dharmendra's pairing with Zeenat Aman was well-liked. They worked in superhit films like 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dharam Veer', and 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat'.

Bollywood actress Mumtaz and Dharmendra worked together in several films, like 'Jheel Ke Us Paar', 'Loafer', and 'Aadmi Aur Insaan'. People loved their pairing.

Dharmendra worked with Meena Kumari in 7 films, such as 'Main Bhi Ladki Hoon', 'Kaajal', 'Purnima', 'Chandan Ka Palna', etc.