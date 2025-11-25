Thanksgiving 2025 In These US States To Witness Heavy Snowfall Amid Winter Weather Storm Warning

MENAFN - Live Mint) Millions of residents across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes are set to see a white Thanksgiving this year.

A winter storm moving from the Dakotas and Minnesota on Tuesday toward Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday is expected to spread into parts of Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York by Thanksgiving Day, leaving a fresh layer of snow like ice cream atop apple pie.

By late Tuesday, some of the season's earliest winter storm warnings were in effect for areas of North Dakota, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and Michigan, where moderate to heavy, wind-driven snow is forecast through Wednesday. In northeastern South Dakota, far northern Wisconsin, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, several warnings were upgraded to blizzard conditions. According to the National Weather Service office in Marquette, Michigan, the region could see blizzard conditions with 17 to 30 inches of snow and wind gusts reaching 55 mph.

“Travel should be limited to emergencies only. If travel is necessary, carry a winter survival kit," the office advised.

Lake-effect snow warnings have also been issued for regions near Lakes Erie and Ontario in New Yor, where up to 20 inches of snow may fall from Thursday through Saturday.

| Thanksgiving weather: Potent winter storm may bring 7 inches of snow

Another storm arriving Saturday is expected to deliver additional snow to central and western states. This system will likely track farther south than the first and impact major cities such as St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Detroit. Hazardous roads and travel delays are possible as people make their way home after the holiday.

These wintry conditions are fueled by an Arctic air mass pushing south from Alaska into the eastern United States. Because of this shift, parts of western Alaska will be more than 20 degrees warmer than normal on Thanksgiving and could even experience higher temperatures than Minneapolis, Chicago, and Cleveland.

| Thanksgiving tradition continues: Trump pardons turkeys Gobble and Waddle| Watch Thanksgiving 2025

Thanksgiving is a US national holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, and this year it falls on November 27. It is one of the country's most cherished observances, bringing families together to share festive meals, enjoy time with loved ones, and reflect on the blessings in their lives. The tradition has roots in early farmers giving thanks to God for a successful harvest, and over time it has taken on broader historical and cultural meaning.

Holiday travel is also expected to break records this year. According to AAA, an unprecedented 81.8 million people are forecast to journey at least 50 miles from home during the weeklong period from Tuesday, November 25, to Monday, December 1. This represents an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to last year, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel season on record.