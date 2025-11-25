The Dumpster Co. Introduces Creative Dumpster Rental Campaign Inspired By Stranger Things

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jackson, Georgia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson, Georgia - November 25, 2025 - -

The Dumpster Co., a locally owned roll-off dumpster rental provider, has announced a new campaign titled "From Hawkins to Haul-Offs: Dumpster Rentals Fit for the Upside Down." The initiative creatively connects the company's everyday cleanup solutions with Jackson's unique pop-culture recognition as a filming location for the popular series Stranger Things. The campaign is entirely thematic and not affiliated with or endorsed by the show, its producers, or its intellectual property owners.

Known for scenes filmed at the Butts County Courthouse, Bradley's Olde Tavern, and the former Jackson Drug building, Jackson has become a recognizable stand-in for the fictional town of Hawkins. The Dumpster Co. has turned this recognition into a campaign that combines humor with real-world utility: encouraging residents and businesses to get ahead of clutter, construction debris, and renovation waste with proper dumpster rentals.

"We wanted to lean into the fun of our town's film background but also highlight the real challenges people face during cleanup," said Joe Hardin, spokesperson for The Dumpster Co. "Whether it's a garage purge, a home remodel, or a commercial build-out, our dumpsters make the process safer, cleaner, and a whole lot easier."

The company offers roll-off dumpsters in 10-, 15-, 20-, 30-, and 40-yard sizes, with the largest size available by reservation. Services include fast local delivery, on-time pickup, and assistance with permit placement if needed. The Dumpster Co. works with both residential and commercial clients, including contractors managing job sites that generate large volumes of debris.

Local resident Cynthia Morris recently used The Dumpster Co. for a full home cleanout. "They made everything simple," she said. "I had no idea how much junk we had collected over the years. The dumpster arrived on time, fit in our driveway, and was gone before the weekend was over. It was the easiest part of our entire renovation."

The Dumpster Co. emphasizes the importance of responsible waste removal-not just for convenience, but for safety, job efficiency, and environmental stewardship. By hiring local drivers and coordinating with regional disposal facilities, the company helps reduce illegal dumping and keeps neighborhoods cleaner.

While the marketing campaign uses references to the Upside Down and fictional monster-like messes, the company reiterates that all elements are entirely thematic and created for local community engagement. There is no formal relationship or licensing arrangement with the Stranger Things franchise or any associated entities.

Moving forward, The Dumpster Co. intends to focus on initiatives that strengthen its connection to the community, including educational content around proper waste handling, local sponsorships, and further improvements to service availability. The goal is not just to entertain, but to empower residents and businesses with tools to manage waste responsibly.

The Dumpster Co. continues to see increased demand from both residential and commercial customers, especially as more homeowners take on do-it-yourself renovations and local businesses expand or relocate. The flexibility of roll-off dumpsters-available in multiple sizes and capable of handling everything from household junk to heavy construction debris-makes them a vital tool for staying organized and on schedule. As more communities focus on neighborhood revitalization and efficient waste removal, companies like The Dumpster Co. are stepping in with simple, scalable solutions.

With customer service at the core of its mission, The Dumpster Co. prides itself on clear communication, fair pricing, and fast turnaround. From the first call to final pickup, the team ensures each rental runs smoothly, helping customers avoid costly delays or safety hazards. Whether it's a single home project or an ongoing construction site, the company aims to deliver not just dumpsters-but peace of mind.

For more information, visit or call (678) 306-9993. The Dumpster Co. remains committed to helping customers clean up confidently-no matter how strange things might get.

