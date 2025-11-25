AX Highlights Educational Partnerships & Youth Engagement In Honor Of Giving Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, Alchera X (AX) is proud to spotlight its continued commitment to supporting students, educators, and academic institutions across the country. As part of the company's mission to democratize access to AI education and empower the next generation of innovators, AX has engaged with universities and learning communities nationwide through lectures, mentorship, and experiential learning initiatives.

Over the past year, AX's President & CEO, Michael Plaksin, has taken an active role in this effort, sharing his expertise at leading institutions and encouraging students to explore the fast-changing world of artificial intelligence.

Most recently, Plaksin served as a guest lecturer for the University of Dallas as part of its undergraduate Lecture Series. His session,“The Future of AI: Harnessing Intelligence for Real-World Impact,” provided students with a firsthand look at how advancements in computer vision, facial recognition, and predictive analytics are transforming industries ranging from public safety to retail to healthcare.

In addition to his participation in academic programming, Plaksin was invited to join the Judge's Panel at Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management MBA Case Competition. There, he evaluated business strategies and performance models presented by graduate students, offering insights drawn from AX's work at the intersection of AI innovation and scalable SaaS solutions. His feedback aimed to help students strengthen their executive thinking and apply AI responsibly in business contexts.

“These opportunities to collaborate with universities embody the spirit of Giving Tuesday,” said Plaksin.“Investing time in students-whether by teaching, mentoring, or evaluating their ideas-is one of the most meaningful ways we can support the communities that help shape the future. The next generation is full of potential, AX and I are committed to helping them harness it.”

As part of its broader educational initiative, AX continues to expand partnerships with schools, provide resources for AI literacy, and open doors for young innovators to explore careers in ethical, human-centered technology.

In addition to Plaksin's work with these Educational Institutions, Michael has always been passionate about giving back to our community throughout his career, he currently serves as the Founding Board Member for the Wyoming Valley West Educational Foundation (in Pennsylvania), effectively creating positive change for students from his alma mater. Furthermore, he has worked professionally with several organizations in order to give back to the Boys & Girls Club, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Sesame Street, the National Forest Foundation (NFF), and countless others, impacting generations ahead.

This Giving Tuesday, AX reaffirms its dedication to continue giving back through education, knowledge-sharing, and hands-on engagement with the leaders and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

AX is a leading provider of AI-driven computer vision and analytics solutions, specializing in visual and facial recognition technologies that power applications in public safety, environmental monitoring, healthcare, retail, and beyond. By combining state-of-the-art AI with ethical, human-in-the-loop frameworks, AX enables organizations to make informed, responsible decisions with real-world benefits and profound impact.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, wildfire detection, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX's FireScout product provides artificial intelligence to utilize visual recognition in real time on a 24/7/365 basis for wildfire detection. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.

Join the Conversation: Follow us on LinkedIn – AX and FireScout, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Palak Kapasi

Head of Marketing & Public Relations, AX

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



