Carol Pegg Shares A Heartfelt Journey Through Childhood In Africa With The Sweet Adventures Of Silly Tilly

Volcano, Hawaii - Step into the heart of Zambia with The Sweet Adventures of“Silly Tilly”, a delightful memoir by author Carol Pegg. Through warmth, humor, and vivid storytelling, Pegg takes readers on a nostalgic journey through her childhood adventures, exploring life's simple joys and valuable lessons under the African sun.

In The Sweet Adventures of“Silly Tilly”, Carol Pegg, affectionately known by her childhood nickname“Silly Tilly”, recounts her early years growing up in Zambia. Each page bursts with wonder as she describes the bustling markets, vibrant traditions, and wild landscapes that shaped her formative years. From playful mischief to heartfelt family moments, the book captures the innocence of youth and the beauty of cultural discovery.

Pegg's storytelling invites readers to see the world through the eyes of a spirited young girl, one who learns to balance curiosity with wisdom while embracing the values of family and resilience. Her tales remind readers that joy can be found even in the simplest of moments.







Carol Pegg is the spirited author behind The Sweet Adventures of“Silly Tilly”. Born and raised in Zambia, she was known for her curiosity and playful nature, earning her the nickname that now defines her book series. At age 14, Carol and her family relocated to Canada, where she completed high school a year early before continuing her life journey in Hawaii.

Today, Carol resides in Volcano, Hawaii, surrounded by the serenity of nature and the company of her two dogs, Calvin and Kimchi. Beyond writing, she enjoys cooking and is known for her delicious Thai seafood curry and signature homemade Caesar dressing. Through her writing, Carol preserves the laughter, lessons, and love of her African upbringing for generations to enjoy.

Carol Pegg's storytelling continues in her subsequent books:



ZAMBIA AND BEYOND – MORE ADVENTURES OF SILLY TILLY (Book 2) Zambia To Canada! Silly Tilly Here I Come!!! (Book 3)

Each title expands on her vibrant journey across continents, filled with humor, heart, and the universal quest for belonging.

The Sweet Adventures of“Silly Tilly” is available now, offering readers a heartfelt invitation to relive the magic of childhood and rediscover the joy of simple living.

For more information about Carol Pegg and her works, visit