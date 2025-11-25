Personalized Learning Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $14.15 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Personalized Learning Market Through 2025?In recent years, the market size for personalized learning has seen a significant increase. The calculation shows that it will jump from $4.74 billion in 2024 to a projected $5.96 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The historical period's growth is linked to factors such as special education laws and inclusion strategies, the desire for different education models, parental support, and grassroots campaigns.

It's anticipated that the size of the personalized learning market will undergo substantial expansion in the upcoming years, growing to a valuation of $14.15 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The positive growth during the forecasted period is likely due to the development of data analytics, global expansion and cross-cultural collaboration, and the increasing need for tailor-made educational experiences. Key trends expected within this time frame include the use of augmented and virtual reality applications, the development of individualized learning journeys, and the practice of ethical and inclusive personalization.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Personalized Learning Market?

The burgeoning online educational sphere is projected to spur the advancement of the personalized learning market. This form of education, which encompasses education, instruction, and support delivered via digital tools and the internet, is on the rise due to its accessibility, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling students to learn at their own speed from any location. Online education bolsters tailored learning by equipping educators with the necessary tools, malleability, and framework to maximize student engagement and success. Personalized learning lets online students pursue individualized learning tracks based on their existing abilities, skills, and learning objectives. For example, the Eurostat, which is a governmental agency based in Luxembourg, reported in January 2024 that participation in online education in 2023 escalated compared to 2022, with 30% of users aged between 16 and 74 taking an online course or using online learning resources during the three months before the survey. This is an increase of 2 percentage points (pp) from the previous year (28%). Consequently, the growing online education sector is stimulating the growth of the personalized learning market.

Which Players Dominate The Personalized Learning Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Personalized Learning include:

. Google Plc

. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

. Pearson Education

. McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

. K12 Inc.

. Scholastic Corporation

. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

. Chegg Inc.

. Blackboard Inc.

. PowerSchool

What Are The Future Trends Of The Personalized Learning Market?

Leading companies in the personalized learning market are prioritizing the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into their offerings, striving to create highly tailored and engaging learning experiences for students. AI in personalized education involves utilizing cutting-edge technology to create learning experiences that cater to individual students' unique needs and learning styles. For example, in June 2023, the ed-tech firm from India, BYJU'S, introduced BYJU'S WIZ, leveraging generative AI to create individualized learning experiences. The WIZ suite includes three AI transformer models - BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT. BADRI is an AI model capable of determining a student's strengths and weaknesses at a detailed level, while MathGPT provides precise solutions for intricate mathematical problems. TeacherGPT, on the other hand, offers tailored support to students. This trio of AI models claims an impressive 90% accuracy in predicting a learner's state of knowledge, accurately determining learning gaps, misconceptions, and mistakes in the student's learning journey.

Global Personalized Learning Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The personalized learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Delivery Mode: Self-Paced, Instructor-Led

3) By Application: Personal, Commercial

4) By End-User: Higher Education, kindergarten-12th grade, Academic, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Learning Management Systems (LMS), Adaptive Learning Platforms, Content Delivery Platforms, Virtual Classrooms, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Content Development Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Personalized Learning Market?

In 2024, North America led the personalized learning market, anticipated to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The personalized learning market report encompassed regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

