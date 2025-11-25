HIVE Digital Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 25, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 31, 2025.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the " Company " or " HIVE "), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the " Equity Distribution Agreement ") with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity LLC, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Roth Capital Partners LLC, Roth Canada, Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., Northland Securities, Inc. and Rosenblatt Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ").

Under the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may offer and sell up to US$300 million shares of the Company's common stock (the " Common Shares ") pursuant to an "at-the-market" equity program (the " ATM Program "). The Common Shares will be sold by the Company to the public from time to time, through the Agents, at the Company's discretion, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.

Sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made by Agents through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions and "at-the-market offerings" under Rule 415 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the Equity Distribution Agreement. Unless earlier terminated by the Company or the Agents as permitted therein, the Equity Distribution Agreement will terminate at such time that the aggregate gross sales proceeds of the Common Shares sold under the ATM Program reaches the aggregate amount of US$300 million.

Sales under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated November 25, 2025 (the " Canadian Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada dated on October 31, 2025 (the " Canadian Base Prospectus "), and pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-291676) (the " Registration Statement ") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 20, 2025, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement (the " U.S. Prospectus Supplement ") dated November 25, 2025, relating to the Common Shares to be sold under the ATM Program (the Canadian Prospectus Supplement, the Canadian Base Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are collectively referred to as the " Offering Documents ").

Copies of the Canadian Prospectus Supplement and the Canadian Base Prospectus are available on SEDAR+ at and copies of the Registration Statement and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, are available on EDGAR at . Copies of such documents may also be obtained from: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc 161 Bay Street, Suite 3800, Toronto, ON M5J 2S1 or by email at ...; and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019 or by email at .... These documents contain important information about the ATM Program. Prospective investors should read the Offering Documents before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay offering scalable AI and cloud compute services, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and creating long-term value for its shareholders and host communities.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman