Keynote Speaker Alicia Lyttle“The Queen Of AI” Headlines Premier Three-Day Conference Near Nation's Largest Army Base

KILLEEN, TEXAS - In a bold leap forward for artificial intelligence education, AI ICON 2026 is set to convene in Killeen, Texas-just a short distance from Fort Hood, the nation's largest Army base-for a power-packed, three-day conference designed to move participants far beyond the basics of conversational AI. As U.S. private investment in AI reached an astonishing $109 billion in 2024, the message could not be clearer: cross-sector collaboration and multi-domain innovation will define tomorrow's opportunities.

World-Class Keynote Leadership

Heading the roster of distinguished speakers is Alicia Lyttle-widely revered as“The Queen of AI”-who serves as CEO of AI InnoVision, a global consultancy and education firm dedicated to helping businesses harness AI. Recognized by major institutions (including being named among JPMorgan Chase's 100 Women to KNOW in America) and the recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, she brings decades of experience, hands-on training for thousands of executives across six continents, and a powerful track record in generative AI, ethical automation, and business transformation.

Alicia Lyttle's keynote presentations are built to inspire, inform and drive action-offering the attendees not only visionary insights but also tangible strategies to integrate AI into their operations with confidence.

Learn Now. Apply Today. Grow Tomorrow.

AI ICON 2026 has been meticulously structured to deliver immediate, deployable skills that propel attendees from learning to applying to growing. Highlights include:



15+ Hands-On Workshops: Industry-led, practical sessions that go well beyond basic chatbot use to teach the tools and techniques that power enterprise-scale AI initiatives.

VIP Industry Panel: A high-level forum where executive leaders share real world strategies and case studies for next-generation AI adoption, governance, and scaling.

Premier Innovation Showcase: A curated exhibit of cutting-edge AI products, go-to-market solutions and emerging startups - providing a front-row view of the innovation curve.

AI Art Gallery: A first-of-its-kind exhibition showcasing AI-generated artwork throughout the conference venue, blending technologic prowess with creative expression. Strategic Networking: Direct access to innovators from a wide cross-section of sectors-military veterans, enterprise founders, students, and defense-sector stakeholders-creating a unique collaborative ecosystem.

Strategic Location Advantage

Held in Killeen, Texas, in close proximity to Fort Hood, AI ICON 2026 leverages its geographic and strategic positioning to foster a rare fusion of military innovation and civilian AI development. This convergence not only strengthens national security capabilities but also unlocks commercial applications and regional economic growth. By bringing together defense-adjacent innovators and civilian sector leaders, the conference becomes a launchpad for dual-use technology and community impact.

Call for Participation

AI ICON 2026 is now issuing an open call to all forward-looking individuals and organizations:



AI Artists: Submit your work for inclusion in the AI Art Gallery and join the vanguard of creative-tech innovation.

Sponsors: Elevate your visibility among national innovation leaders and position your brand at the heart of the emerging AI ecosystem. Attendees: Reserve your place now and position yourself at the Q1 launchpad for accelerated AI adoption and ecosystem expansion.

This is more than an event-it's an opportunity not to be missed.







Photo Courtesy: IBCC

About AI ICON 2026

AI ICON 2026 serves as a powerful engine connecting regional economic growth across Texas and the wider United States through the power of AI and innovation. The conference unites students, entrepreneurs, military veterans and industry leaders under one roof to drive investment, collaboration and lasting impact across sectors and communities.

Contact



Location: Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Killeen, Texas (near Fort Hood, the nation's largest Army base)

Web:

Join: The AI community for updates and early-bird registration Media Note: Speaker bios, high-resolution images, and AI Art Gallery submission details are available upon request.