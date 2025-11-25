Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2025 Growth, Key Factors & Future Trends To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market Worth?

The market size for treatment of hepatorenal syndrome has seen a consistent increase in recent years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $14.49 billion in 2024 to a value of $15.17 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The upward trend in the historic period can be credited to factors including the growth of the automotive industry, needs in the aerospace sector, benefits of material usage, improvement in mechanical properties, tough industry regulations, and gains in efficiency and precision.

Anticipations point towards a robust expansion in the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market size in the forthcoming years, as it is projected to reach ""$19.57 billion by 2029"" at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The predicted surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the development of renewable energy projects, increasing demand for high-performance alloys, emphasis on sustainable production, the growth of oil and gas exploration, along with the need for high-performance parts. Notable trends during the forecast period include the adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, advancements in forging techniques from research and development, customization for specific uses, automation in forging workflows, in addition to innovations in heating and cooling technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?

The accentuation in cases of individuals suffering from liver damage or cirrhosis is anticipated to bolster the growth of the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market in the future. Cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease where healthy liver tissue is irreversibly replaced by scar tissue. The objective of hepatorenal syndrome treatment is to uphold the patient's kidney function and mitigate the symptoms and harmful effects of the disorder. Implementing these methods may enhance overall health and provide better eligibility criteria for a liver transplant surgery. For example, the British Liver Trust, a UK-based charity organization reported in July 2023 that there was a 22% annual increase in hospital admissions due to liver disease in England, the total escalating from 67,458 in 2021 to 82,290 at the end of the financial year in 2022. Consequently, the escalation in the occurrences of individuals with liver damage or cirrhosis is fueling the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?

Major players in the Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment include:

. BioVie Inc.

. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

. Orphan Therapeutics LLC

. Baxter International Inc.

. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

. Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG

. Novartis AG

. Zydus Lifesciences Limited

. Ocelot Bio Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Sector?

Conducting more research and development for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome is an emerging trend in the hepatorenal syndrome treatment sphere. To maintain their market position, firms in this domain are increasingly investing in research and development. An example of this trend was seen in September 2022 when Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, an Ireland-based firm expert in creating, producing, and selling specialty products and treatments, announced FDA approval for Terlivaz, an injection supporting hepatic renal syndrome patients' kidney functionality. This approval was significantly influenced by the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial, the largest prospective study (n=300) assessing the safety and performance of terlipressin in HRS type 1 (HRS-1) patients within the U.S and Canada. The primary goal of the CONFIRM trial, to achieve Verified HRS Reversal, was met, indicated by renal function improvement, dialysiswaiver, and short-term surviving test results (p=0.012).

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market Share?

The hepatorenal syndrome treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome, Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome

2) By Treatment: Therapeutics, Surgical Treatment

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome: Intravenous Albumin, Vasopressors, Dialysis, Liver Transplantation

2) By Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome: Albumin Infusion, Midodrine, Octreotide, Liver Transplantation

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant share in the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market. However, it is anticipated that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region within the projected timeline. The report on the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market includes the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

