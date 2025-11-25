“Lost & Found” Pop-Up Market That Brought New York Together Through Memory, Art, And Design

MENAFN - GetNews) The Lost & Found|Thanksgiving Pop-Up Market, presented by NotYetDesign, successfully concluded on November 22–23, 2025, at 46 Market St, New York, NY 10002. Designed as an immersive exploration of“Memory in Motion,” the two-day event blended a lifestyle market, micro-exhibition, creative healing, and community storytelling-attracting a vibrant mix of creators, brand founders, artists, and New York's cultural community.







Rooted in NotYetDesign's mission to merge art, design, and emotional experience, the event transformed a storefront on Market Street into a living archive of stories, handcrafted objects, and artistic expression.

A Pop-Up About Memory, Connection, and Collective Healing

The Lost & Found project built a temporary space where visitors were invited to reconnect with themselves-and each other-through stories and objects.







Key activations included:



10+ Global Independent Brands: This edition of Lost & Found showcased more than ten independent brands and artists spanning lifestyle, fashion, fragrance, accessories, wellness, and contemporary craft.

Story Drop-Off Wall: Hundreds of attendees anonymously contributed memories, unsent letters, and emotional fragments.

Micro Art Exhibition: New media and handcrafted works created reflective touchpoints throughout the space. Multiple micro-influencers documented the event through vlogs, stories, and reviews.

The event offered New Yorkers a rare pause amid the holiday rush-an invitation to slow down, reconnect, and witness the beauty of shared human experience.







Featured Brands:



Beautizee

KittySpins

Lr

Masion Third

MingLienne

Moonling Creature

Outsider Artist

The Living Candle

YUFEI SONG

花神妙华服 Miao Atelier

Lin Feng - Exhibition Y DIMENSION NEW YORK







Together, the brands created a truly cross-cultural, cross-disciplinary retail and art experience-bridging contemporary New York lifestyle with global emerging design talent.

About NYA

NYA is a global co-creation platform for art and design based in New York, operating two creative units - NotYetDesign and NotYetArt - which together cover the full spectrum of contemporary design culture, visual arts, and cross-disciplinary innovation.

As a platform dedicated to redefining the intersection of art, design, fashion, and global influence, NYA Collective connects creative talent with international opportunities. Through an extensive global network across art institutions, fashion industries, and commercial partners, we provide customized, one-stop promotion, branding, and incubation services.

Our mission is to empower artists and designers, elevate creative IPs globally, and help emerging brands expand their visibility overseas while achieving meaningful commercial breakthroughs.