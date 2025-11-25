“Lost & Found” Pop-Up Market That Brought New York Together Through Memory, Art, And Design
Rooted in NotYetDesign's mission to merge art, design, and emotional experience, the event transformed a storefront on Market Street into a living archive of stories, handcrafted objects, and artistic expression.
A Pop-Up About Memory, Connection, and Collective Healing
The Lost & Found project built a temporary space where visitors were invited to reconnect with themselves-and each other-through stories and objects.
Key activations included:
-
10+ Global Independent Brands: This edition of Lost & Found showcased more than ten independent brands and artists spanning lifestyle, fashion, fragrance, accessories, wellness, and contemporary craft.
Story Drop-Off Wall: Hundreds of attendees anonymously contributed memories, unsent letters, and emotional fragments.
Micro Art Exhibition: New media and handcrafted works created reflective touchpoints throughout the space.
Multiple micro-influencers documented the event through vlogs, stories, and reviews.
The event offered New Yorkers a rare pause amid the holiday rush-an invitation to slow down, reconnect, and witness the beauty of shared human experience.
Featured Brands:
Beautizee
KittySpins
Lr
Masion Third
MingLienne
Moonling Creature
Outsider Artist
The Living Candle
YUFEI SONG
花神妙华服 Miao Atelier
Lin Feng - Exhibition
Y DIMENSION NEW YORK
Together, the brands created a truly cross-cultural, cross-disciplinary retail and art experience-bridging contemporary New York lifestyle with global emerging design talent.
About NYA
NYA is a global co-creation platform for art and design based in New York, operating two creative units - NotYetDesign and NotYetArt - which together cover the full spectrum of contemporary design culture, visual arts, and cross-disciplinary innovation.
As a platform dedicated to redefining the intersection of art, design, fashion, and global influence, NYA Collective connects creative talent with international opportunities. Through an extensive global network across art institutions, fashion industries, and commercial partners, we provide customized, one-stop promotion, branding, and incubation services.
Our mission is to empower artists and designers, elevate creative IPs globally, and help emerging brands expand their visibility overseas while achieving meaningful commercial breakthroughs.
