The EU-Ready Seller By Dirk Schmidt-Waerdt Provides A Clear Path To Legal, Scalable European Growth

New Book Empowers Global E-Commerce Sellers to Enter the EU Market with Confidence

International e-commerce entrepreneurs now have a powerful new resource for expanding into one of the world's most regulated and lucrative markets. The EU-Ready Seller: How to Sell Legally and Grow in Germany and Europe by Dirk Schmidt-Waerdt demystifies the complex landscape of European Union compliance and offers step-by-step guidance for selling legally and competitively across Germany and the EU.

With billions in online sales flowing into Europe each year-and enforcement of regulatory requirements growing stricter-expanding into the EU without proper knowledge can lead to costly fines, suspended listings, and blocked shipments. The EU-Ready Seller eliminates guesswork by breaking down essential rules around VAT, CE marking, packaging laws, WEEE, battery regulations, GPSR, EPR obligations, GDPR, and more. Written in clear, accessible language, the book equips sellers using Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, or standalone websites with the tools they need to operate confidently and compliantly.

Drawing on real-world case studies and current legal frameworks, Schmidt-Waerdt guides readers through core EU requirements, explains why Germany enforces them so vigorously, and outlines how to turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. The book serves as a practical roadmap for any non-EU merchant who wants to avoid legal pitfalls, streamline cross-border sales, and build a sustainable, scalable European e-commerce presence.

About the Author

Dirk Schmidt-Waerdt, M.A., is the Managing Director of EuroTrade Gateway UG (haftungsbeschränkt), a German consultancy specializing in EU regulatory compliance for international e-commerce sellers. Renowned for translating dense European regulations into actionable steps, he supports global merchants with VAT registration, EORI processes, packaging licensing, WEEE obligations, GPSR-compliant product safety, and EU Responsible Person services. His mission is simple: make EU compliance manageable-and profitable-for businesses worldwide.

