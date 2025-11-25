New Reflective Faith-Based Journal Guides Readers Toward Spiritual Renewal And Authentic Living

Author, Life Coach, and Woman of God KMichelle Fisher-Fuller announces the release of her transformative new journal, After The Surrender: Dying to Self, now available on Amazon. Rooted in her purpose of empowering others with wisdom, faith, and practical guidance, Fisher-Fuller's work invites readers into a powerful journey of inner renewal.

As a devoted wife, mother, friend, author, and life coach, Fisher-Fuller has dedicated her life to helping others make meaningful lifestyle changes that lead to lasting wellness.“Everyone should continue to grow through life,” she says,“improving spiritually, physically, emotionally, and financially. God is empowering and inspiring me to share the blessings of wisdom that I continue to reap as I grow through life.”

This deeply reflective journal centers on one life-changing question:

What happens after surrender?

In a world heavy with distractions and ego, After The Surrender: Dying to Self offers a gentle yet powerful invitation to release what weighs us down and step into a life of authenticity, peace, and spiritual clarity.

The journal features:



Daily prompts for honest reflection and spiritual growth

Inspiring quotes to nourish the heart and mind

Creative exercises that encourage stillness, intention, and renewal

Thematic sections on forgiveness, gratitude, humility, and more

Progress check-ins designed to build self-awareness Dedicated space for artistic expression and meditation

Whether readers are seeking a fresh start, navigating a personal crossroads, or simply longing for a deeper connection with God, this journal serves as a compassionate companion.

“The path of surrender is powerful,” Fisher-Fuller shares.“This journal is your invitation to step boldly into the life God designed for you-with clarity, courage, and a heart ready to be transformed.”

About the Author

KMichelle Fisher-Fuller is a Woman of God, wife, mother, friend, author, and life coach whose mission is to uplift and empower others with practical wisdom for whole-life growth. Her work focuses on spiritual development, emotional resilience, and balanced wellness. Through her writing and coaching, she encourages individuals to embrace transformation and live with purpose, grace, and authenticity.

After The Surrender: Dying to Self is available now on Amazon:

