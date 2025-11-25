Tulsa Security Task Force Expands Patrol And Traffic-Safety Support In Response To Oklahoma's New Driving, School-Zone, And Construction-Zone Laws Across The Tulsa Metro Area

Tulsa, OK - November 25, 2025 - Tulsa Security Task Force, a Military Police veteran-owned private security and overnight patrol company, today announced the expansion of its traffic-safety, school-zone, and construction-zone patrol programs throughout the Tulsa metropolitan area. This expansion supports Oklahoma's newly updated driving laws while strengthening the company's operational presence in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Collinsville, Jenks, and surrounding communities.

Oklahoma's updated laws increase enforcement related to school-zone speeding, construction-zone violations, distracted driving, impaired driving, and commercial-vehicle accountability. In response, Tulsa Security Task Force is enlarging its patrol footprint to provide greater visibility, deterrence, and compliance support for businesses, schools, construction firms, retail centers, and private property managers across the region.

In Tulsa, the company has expanded district-level patrol routes in the Blue Dome District, Arts District, Greenwood District, Deco District, East Village, Cathedral District, Kendall-Whittier, Cherry Street, Yorktown, Maple Ridge, Swan Lake, Woodland Hills commercial corridor, Riverside corridor, South Memorial corridor, Brookside, Prospect corridor, Admiral corridor, Airport Industrial corridor, and the Pine corridor. These expanded routes strengthen neighborhood-level safety coverage and broaden the company's operational presence across the city.

In Broken Arrow, patrols have been increased in the Rose District, New Orleans Square, the 220 corridor, South Broken Arrow commercial corridors, East Broken Arrow industrial and warehouse districts, and the Lynn Lane development area. These enhanced patrols support both new development and established commercial zones.

In Owasso, services have expanded through the 96th Street retail district, Smith Farm Marketplace, the Redbud District, Owasso Industrial Park, East 86th Street North corridor, and the Bailey Medical and Retail complex. These areas represent high-traffic commercial and school-related activity zones requiring increased visibility.

In Collinsville, patrol coverage now includes the Historic Downtown district, Main Street retail corridor, Collinsville school zones, the North Collinsville industrial perimeter, and West Broadway development areas.

In Jenks, the company has expanded its traffic-safety and patrol presence in the Jenks Riverwalk District, Village on Main corridor, Jenks Public Schools traffic zones, Elm Street commercial corridor, and Creek Turnpike business corridor.

Tulsa Security Task Force has also expanded its school-zone enforcement support. High-visibility patrols now operate near Tulsa Public Schools zones in Midtown, Kendall-Whittier, the Pearl District, Brookside, and South Tulsa; Broken Arrow school corridors near the Rose District and New Orleans Square; Owasso school zones including the Redbud and 96th Street areas; Collinsville school routes along Main Street; and Jenks Public Schools zones near Riverwalk and Village on Main.

Construction-zone safety support has also increased in response to Oklahoma's stricter construction-related penalties. Patrol services now cover Tulsa's downtown revitalization areas, the 71st Street commercial development corridor, East Broken Arrow industrial expansions, Owasso distribution-center developments, Jenks Riverwalk and Main Street redevelopment areas, and Collinsville's industrial perimeter growth zones.

In addition to traffic-related patrols, the company now provides expanded services such as distracted-driving behavior monitoring on private property, documentation of vehicle violations, private-property traffic-flow analysis, commercial fleet compliance awareness, and secure escort services for cargo and materials. These programs support compliance with Oklahoma's newly updated driving requirements.

“These new Oklahoma laws reinforce the importance of visibility and accountability across every community we serve,” said James Dodson, Military Police Veteran and Owner of Tulsa Security Task Force.“Our district-level patrol expansion strengthens our mission to provide safety and deterrence throughout Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Collinsville, and Jenks. This is the most comprehensive private patrol presence in the region.”

Tulsa Security Task Force is a Military Police veteran-owned private security, K-9-supported patrol, and off-duty police–assisted protection company serving Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Collinsville, Jenks, and the broader Northeast Oklahoma area. The company specializes in armed security, overnight patrol, school-zone safety, construction-zone protection, traffic-safety support, and rapid-response patrol operations.

Website:

Phone: 918-404-5545

Tulsa Office: 4752 S. Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK

Downtown Tulsa Office: 1101 S. Hartford Ave, Tulsa, OK