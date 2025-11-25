Is AI Search Distracting From The SEO Wins That Matter Now?

MENAFN - GetNews) AI search has become the marketing world's favourite new toy. Every other week there's a“must-read” post about optimising for ChatGPT, ranking in Perplexity, or mastering“generative engine optimisation.” If you're a business owner or marketer, it's hard not to feel that you're already behind if you're not actively chasing these channels.

But here's the uncomfortable possibility: in racing towards AI search, plenty of businesses are stepping over bigger, more valuable wins that exist right now. Not hypothetical traffic. Not“maybe in three years.” Real demand, real users, real revenue. The question isn't whether AI search matters - it does. The question is whether your focus on it is coming at the cost of higher-value opportunities elsewhere. Let's unpack where the real balance sits, and how to avoid getting distracted by a future that's still loading.

The scale problem: are you optimising for a rounding error?

AI assistants are growing fast, and their influence is rising. But most businesses don't have infinite resources. If you have to choose where to invest time and budget, you should look at where attention already lives.

Today, classic search platforms still dwarf AI assistants in user volume and commercial intent. Google remains the centre of gravity for most industries. YouTube is effectively a parallel universe of search behaviour. TikTok and Instagram have become discovery engines for whole demographics. Even marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy, and app stores function as search ecosystems in their own right.

Meanwhile, AI assistants are still a thin slice of overall referral traffic for most sites. They can be meaningful in certain niches, and their impact will grow, but right now, for the average business, they're not the main highway. They're the slip road.

That matters because attention is a finite resource. If your team is spending weeks engineering a strategy for AI citations while your core search visibility is mediocre, you're misallocating effort. It's like spending ages polishing the loft while the front door is hanging off its hinges.

A more grounded way to think about AI search is this:



If a tactic improves your visibility in Google, it almost certainly helps with AI visibility too. If it only helps AI search and doesn't strengthen your core SEO, it's usually not the best first move.

This framing doesn't ignore AI. It puts it in the right order.

The overlooked giant: YouTube and multimodal search

One of the biggest“hidden in plain sight” opportunities for many businesses is video. People increasingly search with their eyes and ears, not just their fingertips. When they want to learn, compare, or evaluate, they often go straight to YouTube.

That isn't restricted to obvious video-friendly sectors like fitness or gaming. It applies to B2B services, SaaS, home improvement, education, legal help, and pretty much anything that requires explanation or trust.

Think about the kinds of things customers search for:



“How does this work?”

“Is this worth it?”

“What's the difference between A and B?”

“Can you show me an example?” “What should I look out for?”

Text can answer those questions. But video answers them faster, builds trust quicker, and reduces uncertainty. A five-minute video can do the emotional work of ten blog posts, especially for higher-stakes purchases.

The irony is that many businesses sprint towards AI search because it feels modern, while treating YouTube like a side project. But YouTube is already huge, already commercial, and already embedded into how search results look on Google. Videos show up in standard search results constantly, especially for“how-to” and comparison queries. So even if you don't care about YouTube traffic itself, video strengthens your Google footprint.

You don't need to become a creator machine. A modest approach works:



Publish a small number of high-intent, evergreen videos each month.

Base them on the same questions your customers already ask. Repurpose them into blog posts and short clips for social search.

That kind of system delivers compound visibility today, not someday.

Diversification: search isn't one place anymore

The old idea of“SEO = Google” is outdated. Search behaviour has fragmented, and businesses need to diversify where they show up. Not because it's trendy, but because that's where customers are searching.

A resilient visibility strategy aims for presence across multiple search surfaces:



Google Search results

Local results and map packs

YouTube

Social search (especially short-form platforms)

Marketplaces (if relevant) AI assistants as an emerging layer

This is not a call to do everything at once. It's a call to understand that search is now multimodal and multi-platform. If your entire marketing effort is anchored to“ranking in AI answers,” you're building on a platform that isn't yet mature enough to carry your growth alone. And the business reality is simple: the more diverse your discovery channels, the less vulnerable you are to shifts in any one of them.

Where AI search genuinely fits?

AI search will matter more and more. That's not in doubt. But it shouldn't be treated as a separate discipline that competes with your existing SEO work. Most of what improves AI visibility is just... strong SEO.

AI systems tend to pull from sources that are:



clear and well-structured

authoritative on a topic

consistent in messaging

trusted by users and other sites easy to parse (both technically and linguistically)

So your“AI-ready” checklist is basically your“great SEO” checklist:

Answer questions directly.

Don't bury the answer under fluff. Put it early, then elaborate.

Use question-style subheadings.

They align with how people search and how AI extracts info.

Build topic depth.

One blog post isn't authority. Ten connected posts around a subject is.

Show expertise loudly.

Author credentials, real-world experience, case studies, and evidence matter.

Get cited by others.

PR, partnerships, guest posts, and digital mentions help both Google and AI.

All of that improves your visibility across traditional Search and AI surfaces simultaneously. Agencies, whether they offer seo services for accountants, law firms or ecommerce, will typically want to treat AI optimisation as a clearer priority because their audiences are unusually digital-native. But even in those cases, the foundation still comes first. You don't get chosen by AI without being genuinely visible and credible on the open web.

The part SEO can't fix: reputation and product reality

Another reason AI search can become a distraction is that it encourages a“visibility solves everything” mindset. But search doesn't override reality. If your product or service experience is weak, you will struggle to win long-term in any search surface - including AI.

AI assistants are increasingly influenced by consensus and sentiment. They don't just“rank pages,” they synthesise narratives. If your business is widely criticised, poorly reviewed, or associated with friction, that sentiment seeps into what AI recommends.

So alongside SEO, you need to focus on:



removing customer pain points

improving onboarding and delivery

making pricing and expectations clearer

encouraging steady, authentic reviews responding to feedback in a visible way

You can't optimise your way out of a trust gap. You have to close it operationally, then let marketing amplify what you've improved.

A simple priority order that keeps you sane

If you're unsure where to focus, use this order:

1. High-ROI fundamentals



Fix core service/product pages

Improve technical SEO and site clarity

Strengthen local SEO if it applies Publish content tied to real buying intent

2. Big current opportunities



Build a basic YouTube and video SEO pipeline

Repurpose video into blog and social assets Expand into other high-use search surfaces

3. Future-proofing



Optimise content for AI extraction

Build authority and mentions Monitor how AI referrals evolve in your niche

This prevents you from investing in the“maybe later” world while leaving money on the table today.

The real takeaway

AI search is a real shift, but it's not a reason to abandon what already works at scale. If you treat AI like the whole game, you'll overinvest early, underperform in the present, and likely still miss the future because your fundamentals weren't strong enough to carry you there.

The best strategy is a balanced one: keep improving classic SEO, expand into video and other search habits people use now, build a reputation worth recommending, and let AI visibility be a natural by-product of doing the right things in the right order. Future-proofing should never cost you today's growth. If it does, it's not future-proofing - it's a distraction.