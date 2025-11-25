Talaria Announces The Launch Of The New Talaria X3 Featuring Enhanced Performance And Design

MENAFN - GetNews) The Talaria X3 Concept is here to redefine your off-road experiences. With innovative features and dynamic performance, this bike is designed for thrill-seekers and adventurers.

Introducing the Talaria X3 concept which is outfitted with a newly built 40Ah battery that distributes its weight down the length of the bike. Combine this with the highly awaited adjustable Talaria factory forks/rear shock, 19′′ front and 17′′ rear wheels for off-road use. The X3's lightweight 58kg chassis and dynamic battery offer a range of up to 80 kilometers and a peak power output of 6500w, allowing for versatile riding styles with a simple throttle twist.⁠

Talaria X3 Concept (xXx) comes equipped with a newly designed 60V 40Ah battery that distributes its weight across the length of the bike. Talaria x3 features 6000W 60V high torque motor with 25ah or 45ah LG Cells Lithium Battery, top speed of 47mph, 55 mile range, 223mm Upgraded Brake Rotors.

Powerful Battery:

The Talaria X3 boasts a newly designed 60V battery available in 40Ah options, which ensures even weight distribution along the bike's length. This powerful battery, equipped with 21700 LG cells, offers you a remarkable 2400 watt-hour capacity. It's your key to an extended range of up to 80 kilometers and a peak power output of 6500W, giving you the freedom to switch up your riding style at the twist of the throttle.

Off-Road Ready:

With 17-inch Super Moto wheels featuring a 70/90-17 front tire on a 1.6” wide rim and a 90/80-17 rear tire on a 2.15” wide rim, the Talaria xXx is prepared to conquer challenging terrains. The 4-piston hydraulic brakes and giant 220mm brake rotors, both front and rear, provide you with exceptional stopping power and control.

Talaria xXx or Talaria Sting R?Impressive Lighting:Navigate the trails with ease using the bright headlight, complete with a 3-position switch for high beams and more. The Talaria xXx ensures you have clear visibility in any riding conditions.

Lightweight and Maneuverable:Weighing in at just 125 pounds, the Talaria 3X offers a more maneuverable and low-key riding experience. Its 31.5-inch seat height ensures comfortable control and handling on any terrain.

Efficient IPM Motor:

The Talaria X comes equipped with a highly efficient Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) motor, similar to the one used in the Talaria Sting R. This motor features superior magnets and an advanced design for enhanced efficiency, heat dissipation, and, most importantly, reliability. You can ride with confidence, knowing that this motor is built to last.

Built-in Battery with Quick Removal:The X3's built-in battery can be removed in about 5 minutes after taking off the rear wheel and releasing a quick release on the rear suspension. This battery consists of 128 LG M-50 21700 cells in a 16s8p configuration, offering 2400 watt-hours of power. With this battery and efficient IPM motor, you can expect a more effective range compared to the newest Sur-Ron X.

Talaria X3 Vs. Sting R MX4:

The Talaria X3 shares a similar DNA with the Sting R MX4 but in a smaller and lighter form factor and at a more budget-friendly price point. Here's a quick comparison:



Similarities:IPM motor (identical motors)

FOC Sine wave controller

OLED compact display

Full Suspension

Throttle and smooth throttle response

4-piston hydraulic brakes

220mm brake rotors front and rear

Differences:Smaller form factor for better maneuverability and a more low-key appearance

Belt reduction like the Surron (not a gearbox)

Single pivot rear suspension (Sting R has a more complex linkage)

40Ah built-in battery compared to Sting R's 45Ah quick-swappable battery

125 pounds vs. Sting R's 145 pounds RFID start instead of key start

Talaria X3 Highlights



Available in Black / Grey, Red, Blue or Purple

40AH Battery

60-80km Range @ 25km/h

110 lbs Curb Weight (25 AH battery)

Regenerative Breaking

805mm Seat Height

Top speed of 47 mph 6000W 60V high torque motor

SPECIFICATIONS:

The Talaria xXx has a built-in battery that can be removed in about 5 minutes by removing the rear wheel and releasing the fast release on the rear suspension. It is a 40ah max, 38.4ah nominal battery made up of 128 LG M-50 21700 cells in 16s8p format. Its 2400 watt hours and efficient IPM motor should provide a longer effective range than the latest Sur-Ron X.

We are quite thrilled about the updated motor on this bike, which is the same motor as in the Talaria Sting R. This is a Talaria Built IPM (Interior Permanent Magnet) motor with larger and better magnets and a considerably superior design than the factory Sting and Sur-ron. This means higher efficiency, better heat dissipation, and, most significantly, greater reliability than the original motor. The most common reasons of motor failure in the Sting/Sur-Ron were loose magnets or demagnetization, as well as loose hall sensors. This motor also contains a magnetic encoder, eliminating the requirement for hall sensors. If you ever replace this bike with a more powerful controller, this motor can handle far more power than the factory motor, and because it is more efficient, you will get more power out of it. This motor will also perform at greater RPMs than earlier motors, providing a more robust power curve.

WARRANTY TWO YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY

Talaria will pay for all material costs connected with repairing or replacing any part or accessory shown to be faulty in material during normal use and maintenance. This limited warranty covers the initial retail purchaser. This limited warranty is valid for two year from the initial retail sale date of a new Talaria X3 from an authorized dealer.