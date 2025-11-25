Sweeter Presents Custom Picnic Stand For Blank Street's Spring Matcha Activation In NYC

MENAFN - GetNews)



Sweeter, a New York City-based experiential marketing company, partnered with Blank Street Coffee to launch a two-day, invite-only activation celebrating the brand's Spring 2025 matcha offerings. Held over Mother's Day weekend at Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District, the experience brought a fresh, seasonal twist to one of New York's busiest pedestrian corridors.

At the center of the activation was a fully custom picnic-style kiosk fabricated by Sweeter exclusively for the event. Designed to evoke a modern, spring-themed outdoor market environment, the structure featured hand-crafted details, custom finishes, and a welcoming aesthetic that aligned seamlessly with Blank Street's brand identity. Sweeter also fabricated all onsite components, including custom signage, branded refuse containers, and an immersive photo moment wall adorned with hundreds of white hydrangeas.

Behind the scenes, Sweeter managed comprehensive production support. This included securing all required New York City pedestrian plaza permits and coordinating production-vehicle approvals for the on-site back-of-house food truck, which served as the operational hub for beverage preparation. A muralist was commissioned to hand-paint the menu board, bringing an artisanal element to the experience.

To ensure smooth guest flow and premium hospitality, Sweeter staffed the activation with a trained brand ambassador team, onsite security personnel, and a full production crew overseeing logistics, buildout, operations, and breakdown. Guests received their matcha beverages in custom eco-friendly mason jar containers designed for reuse-a thoughtful touch that reinforced Blank Street's commitment to sustainability.

The two-day activation successfully distributed more than 2,000 complimentary beverages to invited guests, influencers, and members of the brand's community. Select influencers also received hand-assembled floral bouquets as part of a curated gifting moment, extending the springtime theme and creating organic social amplification throughout the weekend.

This bespoke event demonstrates Sweeter's ability to deliver elevated, design-driven experiential campaigns supported by full-scale logistics, permitting, and operational oversight. From concept through onsite execution, Sweeter ensured the Blank Street Matcha Picnic Stand was executed with precision, creativity, and a premium level of detail perfect for the Meatpacking District location.

