Bonaventure Senior Living Deepens Local Roots With Record Community Giving And Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bonaventure Communities Lead Charitable Efforts, Named Top Alzheimer's Fundraiser, and Continue Major Investment in New Locations and Existing Facilities."Bonaventure Senior Living today reinforced its commitment to being a dedicated and positive force in the communities it serves, citing a year of successful charitable initiatives, major facility upgrades, and strategic expansion across the Pacific Northwest.

Salem, OR - November 25, 2025 - Bonaventure Senior Living today reinforced its commitment to being a dedicated and positive force in the communities it serves, citing a year of successful charitable initiatives, major facility upgrades, and strategic expansion across the Pacific Northwest.

“The Bonaventure philosophy extends beyond our communities; it's about active service and meaningful engagement in the neighborhoods we call home,” said Samantha Russell.“We are incredibly proud of our residents and team members who continually embody our core value of compassion through giving back.”

Championing Community and Charitable Causes

Bonaventure and its communities have been a cornerstone of several key charitable initiatives in the last year, demonstrating a sustained focus on supporting seniors, families, and children.



Top Alzheimer's Fundraiser: Bonaventure Senior Living was recognized as the Top Fundraising Company of 2025 for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's in the Salem area. Furthermore, Bonaventure led the largest walk team in Salem for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

Global Outreach: Building on the success of last year, the company continues its partnership with Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child. In 2024, residents, team members, and families across the company packed and sent 1,300 shoeboxes to children in need worldwide. Local Support: The annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive also kicked off, inviting community members to donate new, unwrapped toys to bring holiday joy to local children in need through December 15th.

Investing in Resident Experience and Economic Growth

In addition to its charitable efforts, Bonaventure is continuing its mission to provide a superior living experience through substantial investments in its physical properties and local economies.



Facility Upgrades: Bonaventure is investing in major upgrades across all 28 of its communities. Recent transformations have included renovations and total remodels in Washington locations such as Lacey, Bothell East, Bellingham, and Vancouver. These enhancements include new flooring, carpeting, and complete overhauls of key community spaces, such as dining rooms. New Locations and Local Jobs: Bonaventure recently celebrated the opening of two brand-new, state-of-the-art communities in Maple Valley and Milwaukie. Construction is also currently underway for a new location in Corvallis, Oregon. These expansions are designed to boost local economies by hiring local contractors and vendors and creating ongoing employment opportunities.

“We are committed to continual improvement in every facet of our operations,” Samantha Russell added.“This active investment-in our facilities, in our team members, and in the greater community-is how we ensure Bonaventure remains a leader in senior living and a trusted neighbor for years to come.”

Video Link: